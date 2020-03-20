  • DAL Virtual Releases New Airline Video--This Way Up

    DAL Virtual Releases New Airline Video--This Way Up

    (March 20, 2020) DAL Virtual, a worldwide virtual airline inspired by the real world DAL (Delta Air Lines) has released its new promotional video.

    The video titled "This Way Up" which utilizes the airline's tagline, can be seen here:

    Darryl Daniels, a founder of DAL Virtual says, "We wanted to create a video that represented our passion and energy for building a great airline community". DAL Virtual just launched in September of 2019 and has over 100 pilots representing every part of the world.

    To learn more and to apply, visit dalvirtual.com.

