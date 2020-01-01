Rolling Cumulus Free Stay At Home Offer

Rolling Cumulus has joined the list of companies offering something free to help occupy you while staying at home. Rolling Cumulus of course specializes in unusual flying missions and that's just what is on offer, "Mayday - 5 Missions Into Danger", as well as a separate set of twelve great weather themes.

All other Rolling Cumulus products are also on sale this weekend at 40% off, at the FlightSim.Com Store. If you like adventures, now is the time to try some new ones.

