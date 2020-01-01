  • Skyline Simulations Previews Gibraltar Scenery

    Skyline Simulations Previews Gibraltar Scenery

    On their Facebook page, Skyline Simulations has provided some new work-in-progress screen shots of their upcoming scenery for LXGB Gibraltar International Airport for X-Plane and Prepar3D. There is still no news on a release date.

    1. mitsoswu's Avatar
      mitsoswu - Today, 01:14 PM
      ok ... looks good so far.
      So, what are you gonna do with the traffic cars, buses, trucks, that goes through the landing runway ?
      ... I' m really curious..

