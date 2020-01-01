  • ZIBO 737 NG For X-Plane v3.40 Released

    ZIBO 737 NG For X-Plane v3.40 Released

    The famous Zibo Mod for the default X-Plane Boeing 737 NG has now been updated to version 3.40. The Zibo Mod modifies the 737-800 in all ways, including systems, FMC, new cockpit textures, FMOD sounds and more. The update includes an improved flight model and lots of other additions.

    Zibo Mod Version 3.40 Full is the latest!

    Release Note 3.40 Full

    • Improved flight model 4.2 by Twkster
    • Add option LOAD/SAVE FLIGHT (thanks to JBrik for new icons)
    • Add layout/standard weight settings to EFB (values saved to livery folder with Quick save)
    • Add missing data for TRIM calculation
    • Add option "Flight director helper" to EFB
    • Add variation for MMR backlight (white)
    • Fixed bugs (calculate turn radius, "CI"/"VI" legs for RW waypoint...)
    • Add commands for transponder and autobrake position
    • Add V1 digital on PFD when V1 is out of scale
    • Add TCAS RA messages
    • New code for descent idle path with forecast descent QNH
    • Fixed bug for VSD (wrong data sended to TerrainRadar plugin) - thanks to Dr.Gluck
    • New modeled failures (flaps overspeed, speedbrake overspeed,...)
    • Assymetric flaps protection
    • Improved and fixed hold pattern code (dynamic hold pattern depend of speed/altitude)
    • Corrected systems (temp zones, optional: REF on PFD, TCAS rings,...)
    • Improved code for LNAV (turn to radius)
    • Add support more formats for entry pax (for ex. MF5 = 5 kids, M12 = 12 women,...)
    • Add support 1000s format for entry payload and fuel (1000s is used when you use key <.>, for ex. 5.6 = 5600)
    • Add CG Envelope, weight for FAs and galleys
    • Cg Envelope page: corrected CG graph, add weights (BEW, OEW, ZFW, LW, TOW/GW)
    • Add calculation CG by Pax Layout
    • Changed Pax Layouts to fixed Pax Layouts 160/180/187/189 (pax)
    • Add direct entry number of pax (men only)
    • Corrected N1 limit page depend of aspirated or non aspirated TAT probe
    • Gently tuned Autoland
    • Corrected weight for calculate OPT/MAX altitude
    • Added missing data for adjust Vspeeds (by runway wind/slope for 24k/22k)
    • Fixed bug in code for fill fuel tanks
    • Fixed bugs (overspeed warning, RNP, InitRef feature, electric...)
    • New code for calculation prediction fuel
    • New code for calculation T/C
    • Reworked menu in EFB
    • Fixed small bugs

    Source
    Download from Google Drive

