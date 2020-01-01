FSoftware Saint Patricks Week Sale

FSoftware is now running their Saint Patricks Week Sale at the FlightSim.Com Store. For a limited time save 30% on all their products. They are a flight simulator scenery development company focusing on creating realistic add-ons for FSX and Prepar3D. Most of their scenery covers airports in Europe but also includes exotic locations like Easter Island.
Titles include:
- Barra Island and Airport BRR/EGPR for FSX/P3D
- Bolzano-Bozen BZO-LIPB for FSX/P3D
- Easter Island for FSX/P3D
- Klagenfurt KLU/LOWK for FSX/P3D
- Portoroz LJPZ for FSX/P3D
- Salzburg SZG-LOWS for FSX/P3D
- Samedan Airport SMV/LSZS for FSX/P3D
- Senica LZSE for FSX/P3D
- Stockholm-Bromma BMA-ESSB for FSX/P3D
- Zilina-LZZI for FSX/P3D
Visit Store.FlightSim.Com today to check out their scenery.
Shop FSoftware at the FlightSim.Com Store
Shop all FlightSim.Com Store sales