FS2Crew - Aerosoft Airbus Pro Updated to v3.8

Changelog Version 3.8

Fuel Pumps Off in A330 models fixed for the shutdown flow.

Flight Director voice command now triggers both FD's to be off / on.

If performing a Flaps 3 landing in the A330, GPWS Landing Flap 3 no longer selected.

Pack controls updated for the A330.

FO's now selects his Chrono On when announcing "Takeoff", and Off during his after landing flow.

If using Voice Control, your Speech recognizer can now be set to ENGLISH - US, UK, AU, CA or IN.

Pax boarding sound no longer plays in the 330 model because you can't hear it from the cockpit.

Glide slope deviation call out triggers loosened,

FO's will now adjust his ND range at 10,000 feet and when reaching cruise.

During the 10,000 climb flow, the FO will select Airport on his side. He will select CSTR during his pre-flight flow, and re-select CSTR on his side during his 10,000 feet descent flow.

During the runway entry flow, the FO will now select Terrain on his side and select Weather Radar on. He will turn off weather radar during his after landing flow.

You can now say just "Below the line" instead of "XXX below the line" in Voice Control.

You can now call the FA by pressing the FWD FA button on the overhead in the 330.

In A330 models, door knocking sound removed when FA brings food/drinks.

1000 foot call during the approach now references the Radio Altimeter.

Now you can "left click" the audio test button to reset audio system if your FS2Crew audio ever drops.

TO trim setting refined, but it will never be 100 percent accurate.

About FS2Crew - Aerosoft Airbus Pro

The best airline crew simulation for one of the best Airbus simulations available for P3D V4 is now available!

Includes three products in one single package:

FS2Crew for the Aerosoft Airbus Pro - Voice Control FS2Crew for the Aerosoft Airbus Pro - Button Control Bonus! Airbus Global FO Voice Set (Note: The FO Voice set is built directly into the software. It does not require a separate install).

Features

Procedures modeled on real-world Airbus Standard Operator Procedures (SOPs)

Direct and seamless integration owing to Aerosoft's very powerful SDK

Normal Checklists

Airbus specific Crew flows (Captain and FO, PF and PM)

FA interaction

Start Crew/Pushback interaction

Cabin announcements

Captain PAs

Bleeds off takeoffs

Various approach profiles and Missed Approaches

Turn-arounds/Thru-Flights

De-Icing at the gate or pad

Circuits/Touch and Go's

Free Airbus Global FO Voice set (a 20 EUR value)

Free version of FS Video Marshaller (a 14 EUR value)

Features seven new FO voices representing the following world regions:

North America

United Kingdom

Germany

Italy

Scandinavia

Asia

Spain / Portugal / Latin America

Purchase FS2Crew - Aerosoft Airbus Pro Updated to v3.8