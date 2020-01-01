  • FS2Crew - Aerosoft Airbus Pro Updated to v3.8

    Nels_Anderson
    FS2Crew - Aerosoft Airbus Pro Updated to v3.8

    Changelog Version 3.8

    • Fuel Pumps Off in A330 models fixed for the shutdown flow.
    • Flight Director voice command now triggers both FD's to be off / on.
    • If performing a Flaps 3 landing in the A330, GPWS Landing Flap 3 no longer selected.
    • Pack controls updated for the A330.
    • FO's now selects his Chrono On when announcing "Takeoff", and Off during his after landing flow.
    • If using Voice Control, your Speech recognizer can now be set to ENGLISH - US, UK, AU, CA or IN.
    • Pax boarding sound no longer plays in the 330 model because you can't hear it from the cockpit.
    • Glide slope deviation call out triggers loosened,
    • FO's will now adjust his ND range at 10,000 feet and when reaching cruise.
    • During the 10,000 climb flow, the FO will select Airport on his side. He will select CSTR during his pre-flight flow, and re-select CSTR on his side during his 10,000 feet descent flow.
    • During the runway entry flow, the FO will now select Terrain on his side and select Weather Radar on. He will turn off weather radar during his after landing flow.
    • You can now say just "Below the line" instead of "XXX below the line" in Voice Control.
    • You can now call the FA by pressing the FWD FA button on the overhead in the 330.
    • In A330 models, door knocking sound removed when FA brings food/drinks.
    • 1000 foot call during the approach now references the Radio Altimeter.
    • Now you can "left click" the audio test button to reset audio system if your FS2Crew audio ever drops.
    • TO trim setting refined, but it will never be 100 percent accurate.

    About FS2Crew - Aerosoft Airbus Pro

    The best airline crew simulation for one of the best Airbus simulations available for P3D V4 is now available!

    Includes three products in one single package:

    1. FS2Crew for the Aerosoft Airbus Pro - Voice Control
    2. FS2Crew for the Aerosoft Airbus Pro - Button Control
    3. Bonus! Airbus Global FO Voice Set (Note: The FO Voice set is built directly into the software. It does not require a separate install).

    Features

    • Procedures modeled on real-world Airbus Standard Operator Procedures (SOPs)
    • Direct and seamless integration owing to Aerosoft's very powerful SDK
    • Normal Checklists
    • Airbus specific Crew flows (Captain and FO, PF and PM)
    • FA interaction
    • Start Crew/Pushback interaction
    • Cabin announcements
    • Captain PAs
    • Bleeds off takeoffs
    • Various approach profiles and Missed Approaches
    • Turn-arounds/Thru-Flights
    • De-Icing at the gate or pad
    • Circuits/Touch and Go's
    • Free Airbus Global FO Voice set (a 20 EUR value)
    • Free version of FS Video Marshaller (a 14 EUR value)

    Features seven new FO voices representing the following world regions:

    • North America
    • United Kingdom
    • Germany
    • Italy
    • Scandinavia
    • Asia
    • Spain / Portugal / Latin America

    Purchase FS2Crew - Aerosoft Airbus Pro Updated to v3.8

