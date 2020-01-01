FS2Crew - Aerosoft Airbus Pro Updated to v3.8

Changelog Version 3.8
- Fuel Pumps Off in A330 models fixed for the shutdown flow.
- Flight Director voice command now triggers both FD's to be off / on.
- If performing a Flaps 3 landing in the A330, GPWS Landing Flap 3 no longer selected.
- Pack controls updated for the A330.
- FO's now selects his Chrono On when announcing "Takeoff", and Off during his after landing flow.
- If using Voice Control, your Speech recognizer can now be set to ENGLISH - US, UK, AU, CA or IN.
- Pax boarding sound no longer plays in the 330 model because you can't hear it from the cockpit.
- Glide slope deviation call out triggers loosened,
- FO's will now adjust his ND range at 10,000 feet and when reaching cruise.
- During the 10,000 climb flow, the FO will select Airport on his side. He will select CSTR during his pre-flight flow, and re-select CSTR on his side during his 10,000 feet descent flow.
- During the runway entry flow, the FO will now select Terrain on his side and select Weather Radar on. He will turn off weather radar during his after landing flow.
- You can now say just "Below the line" instead of "XXX below the line" in Voice Control.
- You can now call the FA by pressing the FWD FA button on the overhead in the 330.
- In A330 models, door knocking sound removed when FA brings food/drinks.
- 1000 foot call during the approach now references the Radio Altimeter.
- Now you can "left click" the audio test button to reset audio system if your FS2Crew audio ever drops.
- TO trim setting refined, but it will never be 100 percent accurate.
About FS2Crew - Aerosoft Airbus Pro
The best airline crew simulation for one of the best Airbus simulations available for P3D V4 is now available!
Includes three products in one single package:
- FS2Crew for the Aerosoft Airbus Pro - Voice Control
- FS2Crew for the Aerosoft Airbus Pro - Button Control
- Bonus! Airbus Global FO Voice Set (Note: The FO Voice set is built directly into the software. It does not require a separate install).
Features
- Procedures modeled on real-world Airbus Standard Operator Procedures (SOPs)
- Direct and seamless integration owing to Aerosoft's very powerful SDK
- Normal Checklists
- Airbus specific Crew flows (Captain and FO, PF and PM)
- FA interaction
- Start Crew/Pushback interaction
- Cabin announcements
- Captain PAs
- Bleeds off takeoffs
- Various approach profiles and Missed Approaches
- Turn-arounds/Thru-Flights
- De-Icing at the gate or pad
- Circuits/Touch and Go's
- Free Airbus Global FO Voice set (a 20 EUR value)
- Free version of FS Video Marshaller (a 14 EUR value)
Features seven new FO voices representing the following world regions:
- North America
- United Kingdom
- Germany
- Italy
- Scandinavia
- Asia
- Spain / Portugal / Latin America