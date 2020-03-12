Microsoft Flight Simulator March 19th Development Update

"Together."

It is with immense pride that we stand with our community during this very challenging time. We continue to prioritize the health and well-being of our team, friends and families. We do so with an unwavering commitment to remain connected to the community as we continue to develop the next iteration of Microsoft Flight Simulator. Your feedback, support, and encouragement continues to be an invaluable inspiration to the team.

With guidance from our leadership, we have taken steps to establish remote work spaces that will minimize impact on our development efforts. We have prioritized team focus on key deliverables core to completing the project, while pausing work on deliverables that are not. In the near term work will be focused on delivering an updated Alpha build, followed by assessing our Alpha participation. Once we've completed that process, we will turn our focus back to other deliverables we have in the pipeline (e.g. Feature Discovery Series Episodes, DR Roadmap Updates, Partnership Series updates, etc.). This is a temporary measure, we will continue to monitor the situation while providing frequent updates to the community.

For now, expect that many of the deliverables we've been working on will be delayed by a few weeks while we get the team working at optimal efficiency remotely.

In moments like this we are mindful of the importance of taking care of those that take care of us. From all of us, to all of you, we wish you good health and safety.

We are all in this together.

Sincerely,

- MSFS TEAM

The following deliverables have been postponed and the team will provide an update during the next update.

POSTPONED - EPISODE 8 (Multiplayer) will be released.

POSTPONED - DR roadmap preview for April/May will be released. (potentially delayed)

POSTPONED - EPISODE 7 (IFR) will be released.

POSTPONED - Partnership Series update will be released.

POSTPONED - Feedback Snapshot update.

Alpha Build Update

The team is currently focusing on releasing an updated Alpha build which we are planning to release next week.

Build notes for the upcoming Alpha update:

Highlights

We've added Groups to multiplayer, and while still early in development you should be able to Add Friends and find them on the world map, and click to join them.

We've added Training Missions for those who are new to Flight Simulator. These missions will take you through the Basic Controls, Attitudes and Instruments, and Take-off, Level flight and Landing.

The Cessna 152 has been added and is now cleared for takeoff.

We've added Live Events which are time-limited activities that we plan to switch out with different events frequently.

Peripherals Support has been improved, and more devices added. Please note that due to these changes, previous mappings from the Alpha will no longer work with the current Alpha.

We are hard at work prepping the airliners for release in the next Alpha update!

New Content

Training missions

Cessna 152

Sedona Landing Challenge

Plane Specific Updates

Cessna 172 Skyhawk (G1000) has been improved for flight controls and instruments

DA40 TDI instrumentation improvements

DA62 has improved pilot controls

DA62 instrumentation improvements

Beechcraft Bonanza G36 issues glass cockpits improvements

TBM 930 flight controls improved

TBM 930 instrumentation improved

TBM 930 animations have been updated

Alpha Invitations

There have been a number of discussions in the community regarding Alpha build access recently. We are continuing to discuss our current participation strategy and will finalize any changes/communicate to the community, once we release the updated Alpha build. Our current top 3 tasks regarding Alpha participation are as follows:

Ensure that everyone that received an acceptance email has access to the Alpha.

Ensure that those that registered early for pre-release build testing, have access to the Alpha.

Assess Alpha participation options for adding more people as quickly as possible.

