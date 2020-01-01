  • HJG Update - First For This New Decade 2020

    HJG (Historic Jetliners Group) has pleasure announcing its first releases for the 2020 FS year.

    This release is composed of some 103 "new" textures for its B707, B727, B737, DC-8, DC-9, DC-10, L-1011 Tristar, and MD-80/90 virtual flight line (for FS2004 and FSX), this time featuring a variety of airline/operator identities from Africa, Aruba, Australia, Colombia, Greece, Iceland, Iran, Italy, Mexico, Myanmar, Peru, Romania, the UK, the USA, and Turkey covering the 1960's, 70's, 80's, 90's, and more recent times and among which any number of "classic and hybrid liveries" are represented along with some extremely rare/short-lived operators and "last flight" tributes are also included.

    For further information concerning these latest HJG offerings please refer to the following-linked forum announcement.

    Forum Announcement
    HJG Web Site

