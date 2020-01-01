Aerosoft announces their Spring Sale for 2020, with 25% off on select products. Primarily, their sale concentrates on great holiday destinations that you can fly to. Check out their list and plan your next vacation!
Aerosoft Spring Sale:
- Balearic Islands Professional
- Balearic Islands Professional - Ibiza
- Balearic Islands Professional - Mallorca
- Balearic Islands Professional - Menorca
- Balearic Islands X Evolution
- Canary Islands Professional - Gran Canaria
- Canary Islands Professional - Tenerife Sur
- Canary Islands Professional - El Hierro
- Canary Islands Professional - La Gomera
- Canary Islands Professional - La Palma
- Malaga Professional
- Mega Airport Madrid Evolution
- Mega Airport Madrid Professional