Virtavia - A-4 Skyhawk for P3D

The Douglas A-4 Skyhawk was designed to replace the piston-engined AD Skyraider in the close air support and interdiction role. It was capable of carrying both conventional and nuclear weapons.The prototype flew on 22 June 1954.The first production model, the A-4A (165 built), entered service in 1956. The A-4B (542 built) entered service in 1957. The A-4C (638 built), entered service in 1960, and introduced a new radar unit which provided limited night and bad weather capability. The A-4E (498 built), was equipped with a more powerful engine and other improvements and entered service in late 1962. The A-4F was a modified version of the "E" model and included an upgraded engine, nose wheel steering, wing spoilers, a zero-zero ejection seat, and an upper avionics pod which gave the aircraft its characteristic "humpback"shape. The A-4G entered service with the Royal Australian Navy in 1967. It was armed with Sidewinder missiles and flew from the carrier Melbourne.

For Prepar3D v3 and v4 only.

Features

26 unique Skyhawk exterior models

26 unique Skyhawk cockpit models

22 unique FDE's (flight dynamics tailored to specific loadout

Fully functional APG-53A radar unit, with multiple modes and functions

Package centers on A-4E and A-4F variants and sub-variants

Multiple texture sets : 3 USN, 3 USMC, 2 Adversaries, 1 Blue Angels, 2 RAAF

Very high quality native models

Multiple bomb/missile/tank loadouts

Accurately modelled and working catapult bridle and holdback assemblies

Top Gun Adversaries, Australian A-4G and Blue Angels versions included

Sharp, 2048-pixel bump-mapped textures

Ultra-high quality 3D cockpit

Realistic switch and knob 'click' sounds

Super-smooth 'RealGauge' 3D instruments

Illustrated user manual in PDF format

High quality sound set

PhotoShop paint kit files provided

