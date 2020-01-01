Virtavia - A-4 Skyhawk for P3D

The Douglas A-4 Skyhawk was designed to replace the piston-engined AD Skyraider in the close air support and interdiction role. It was capable of carrying both conventional and nuclear weapons.The prototype flew on 22 June 1954.The first production model, the A-4A (165 built), entered service in 1956. The A-4B (542 built) entered service in 1957. The A-4C (638 built), entered service in 1960, and introduced a new radar unit which provided limited night and bad weather capability. The A-4E (498 built), was equipped with a more powerful engine and other improvements and entered service in late 1962. The A-4F was a modified version of the "E" model and included an upgraded engine, nose wheel steering, wing spoilers, a zero-zero ejection seat, and an upper avionics pod which gave the aircraft its characteristic "humpback"shape. The A-4G entered service with the Royal Australian Navy in 1967. It was armed with Sidewinder missiles and flew from the carrier Melbourne.
For Prepar3D v3 and v4 only.
Features
- 26 unique Skyhawk exterior models
- 26 unique Skyhawk cockpit models
- 22 unique FDE's (flight dynamics tailored to specific loadout
- Fully functional APG-53A radar unit, with multiple modes and functions
- Package centers on A-4E and A-4F variants and sub-variants
- Multiple texture sets : 3 USN, 3 USMC, 2 Adversaries, 1 Blue Angels, 2 RAAF
- Very high quality native models
- Multiple bomb/missile/tank loadouts
- Accurately modelled and working catapult bridle and holdback assemblies
- Top Gun Adversaries, Australian A-4G and Blue Angels versions included
- Sharp, 2048-pixel bump-mapped textures
- Ultra-high quality 3D cockpit
- Realistic switch and knob 'click' sounds
- Super-smooth 'RealGauge' 3D instruments
- Illustrated user manual in PDF format
- High quality sound set
- PhotoShop paint kit files provided