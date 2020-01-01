  • Virtavia - A-4 Skyhawk for P3D

    by
    Nels_Anderson
    Published on 03-19-2020 03:48 PM  Number of Views: 1  
    0 Comments

    Virtavia - A-4 Skyhawk for P3D

    The Douglas A-4 Skyhawk was designed to replace the piston-engined AD Skyraider in the close air support and interdiction role. It was capable of carrying both conventional and nuclear weapons.The prototype flew on 22 June 1954.The first production model, the A-4A (165 built), entered service in 1956. The A-4B (542 built) entered service in 1957. The A-4C (638 built), entered service in 1960, and introduced a new radar unit which provided limited night and bad weather capability. The A-4E (498 built), was equipped with a more powerful engine and other improvements and entered service in late 1962. The A-4F was a modified version of the "E" model and included an upgraded engine, nose wheel steering, wing spoilers, a zero-zero ejection seat, and an upper avionics pod which gave the aircraft its characteristic "humpback"shape. The A-4G entered service with the Royal Australian Navy in 1967. It was armed with Sidewinder missiles and flew from the carrier Melbourne.

    For Prepar3D v3 and v4 only.

    Virtavia - A-4 Skyhawk for P3D

    Virtavia - A-4 Skyhawk for P3D

    Features

    • 26 unique Skyhawk exterior models
    • 26 unique Skyhawk cockpit models
    • 22 unique FDE's (flight dynamics tailored to specific loadout
    • Fully functional APG-53A radar unit, with multiple modes and functions
    • Package centers on A-4E and A-4F variants and sub-variants
    • Multiple texture sets : 3 USN, 3 USMC, 2 Adversaries, 1 Blue Angels, 2 RAAF
    • Very high quality native models
    • Multiple bomb/missile/tank loadouts
    • Accurately modelled and working catapult bridle and holdback assemblies
    • Top Gun Adversaries, Australian A-4G and Blue Angels versions included
    • Sharp, 2048-pixel bump-mapped textures
    • Ultra-high quality 3D cockpit
    • Realistic switch and knob 'click' sounds
    • Super-smooth 'RealGauge' 3D instruments
    • Illustrated user manual in PDF format
    • High quality sound set
    • PhotoShop paint kit files provided

    Virtavia - A-4 Skyhawk for P3D

    Virtavia - A-4 Skyhawk for P3D

    Purchase Virtavia - A-4 Skyhawk for P3D

    1. Categories:
    2. HN,
    3. Prepar3D,
    4. 2020
    Tags: a-4, skyhawk, virtavia

  • Tag Cloud

    737 747 747 classic a2a a2a simulations active sky aeroplane heaven aerosoft afs-design airbus airport app atc beechcraft boeing boeing 747 bristol c-47 canadian xpress carenado cessna chicago dcs dcs world drzewiecki drzewiecki design florida fsdg fsx gaya helicopter hifi technologies just flight laminar research lionheart creations mfs microsoft milviz msfs orbx over your head prod pa-38 piper pmdg polymerman prepar3d quick look rex rolling cumulus ron blehm sale taburet tomahawk traffic global trueearth uk2000 vatsim verticalsim verticalsim studios virtavia virtual airlines virtualcol vskylabs washington where in the world x-plane x-plane 11 x-plane mobile xp11 zibo

  • Recent Forum Activity

    blacky75

    [VIDEO] C-Tek cyclic, little review about that expensice helicopter stick :-)

    Thread Starter: blacky75

    Hello guys :-) After a long time I finally decided to buy one of those expense cyclics for helicopter... no choice! I made a video, little...

    Last Post By: blacky75 Today, 05:06 PM Go to last post
    andyjohnston

    Flying Low

    Thread Starter: andyjohnston

    Last Post By: andyjohnston Today, 04:31 PM Go to last post
    Rupert

    MUCU to MUCF

    Thread Starter: Rupert

    Having read about the ILS updates to MUCU I THOUGHT I'd fly from there to MUHA (Havana International. Sorry to say, this old can't hold it as long...

    Last Post By: flightsimg Today, 04:15 PM Go to last post
    Mac6737

    No AI Traffic!

    Thread Starter: Mac6737

    I seem to have no AI traffic at all: nothing in the sky, no planes waiting at the gates. I believe this situation crept up on me gradually. ...

    Last Post By: Mac6737 Today, 03:56 PM Go to last post