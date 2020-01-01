  • Just Flight Avro Vulcan Update

    Nels_Anderson
    Published on 03-19-2020  
    Just Flight Avro Vulcan Update

    Our Avro Vulcan B Mk. 2, K.2 and MRR moves closer to completion for X-Plane and there will be a variety of realistic payload options, that are selectable via a custom 2D panel, including the Blue Steel nuclear stand-off missile and WE.177 nuclear bomb.

    The aircraft can be further customised with a range of real-world fuselage configurations - refuelling probe, Olympus 201 or 301 engines, Terrain-following-radar (TFR) dome, modern or classic aerials, tail fin electronic countermeasures (ECM), Hose Drum Unit (HDU) with animated hose for tanking and air sampling pods for reconnaissance.

    And here are some rather nice pics showing off some of the features.

    All the details and more screen shots are on the product page.

