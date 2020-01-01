A2A Simulations Announces Free Accu-Sim P-40

A2A commends everyone who is hunkering down, self isolating and social distancing alone or with their families, doing their part in the efforts to thwart the spread of the virus. Whilst we are all at home and mostly trying to stick inside, please accept this free aircraft, our Accu-Sim P-40 simulation to help pass the time.

To get your FREE Accu-sim P-40 simulation, simply log into or create an A2A Store account and then add the P-40 FSX or P3D to your cart and proceed as if it were a normal purchase.

A2A Simulations Store

A2A Simulations Team