  • Carenado – SR22 GTSx Turbo for X-Plane 11

    by
    Nels_Anderson
    Published on 03-18-2020 05:58 PM  Number of Views: 1  
    0 Comments

    Carenado – SR22 GTSx Turbo for X-Plane 11

    Special Features

    • Full interior and exterior PBR
    • 3D interior and exterior with MANY details
    • Rain effect support* (dynamic drops movements)
    • Customized FMOD sounds
    • Carenado Perspective G1000 (based on default G1000 of X-Plane)

    Carenado – SR22 GTSx Turbo for X-Plane 11

    Features

    • Full VR compatible
    • Specially designed engine dynamics for XP11
    • Flight physics optimized for XP11 standards
    • Physically Based Rendering materials and textures throughout
    • PBR materials authored with industry-standard software used by the film and gaming industries
    • Realistic behavior compared to the real airplane. Realistic weight and balance. Tested by several pilots for maximum accuracy.
    * Requires downloading Librain plugin: Click Here

    Carenado – SR22 GTSx Turbo for X-Plane 11

    Included In The Package

    • 5 HD liveries
    • 1 HD blank livery
    • Carenado G1000 Perspective PDF
    • SR22 Emergency Checklist PDF
    • SR22 Normal Procedures PDF
    • SR22 Performance Tables PDF
    • SR22 Reference PDF
    • Recommended Settings X-Plane 11 PDF

    Carenado – SR22 GTSx Turbo for X-Plane 11

    Purchase Carenado – SR22 GTSx Turbo for X-Plane 11

    1. Categories:
    2. X-Plane,
    3. HN,
    4. 2020

  • Tag Cloud

    737 747 747 classic a2a a2a simulations active sky aeroplane heaven aerosoft afs-design airbus airport app atc beechcraft boeing boeing 747 bristol c-47 canadian xpress carenado cessna chicago dcs dcs world drzewiecki drzewiecki design florida fsdg fsx gaya helicopter hifi technologies just flight laminar research lionheart creations mfs microsoft milviz msfs orbx over your head prod p3d4 pa-38 piper pmdg polymerman prepar3d quick look rex rolling cumulus ron blehm sale taburet tomahawk traffic global trueearth uk2000 vatsim verticalsim verticalsim studios virtual airlines virtualcol vskylabs washington where in the world x-plane x-plane 11 x-plane mobile xp11 zibo

  • Recent Forum Activity

    liner simpilot

    Microsoft Flight Sim 2020

    Thread Starter: liner simpilot

    Hi simmers, on FS2004 forum, was wondering if anyone has seen the new Flt sim 2020 on you tube video. I find it impressive technology. do search on...

    Last Post By: Nels_Anderson Today, 06:16 PM Go to last post
    leeneed

    fsx ui.dll errors

    Thread Starter: leeneed

    I am getting fsx crashes due to the ui.dll file in fsx. Has anybody else come across this and how did you fix it? I have renamed the ui.dll and run...

    Last Post By: berlopez Today, 06:14 PM Go to last post
    BushBrat

    Graphics Issue

    Thread Starter: BushBrat

    Hey guys, I am having a issue with the graphics.... Lets see if I can explain this so it makes sense... I'm running FSX with Acceleration...

    Last Post By: BushBrat Today, 06:12 PM Go to last post
    jankees

    Marines Crusader

    Thread Starter: jankees

    anybody interested in another Marines paint, of the CO of VMF-323? jk5562 jk5565 jk5568

    Last Post By: DAVIDSTRAKA Today, 04:14 PM Go to last post