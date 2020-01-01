Carenado – SR22 GTSx Turbo for X-Plane 11
by
Published on 03-18-2020 05:58 PM
Number of Views: 1
Special Features
- Full interior and exterior PBR
- 3D interior and exterior with MANY details
- Rain effect support* (dynamic drops movements)
- Customized FMOD sounds
- Carenado Perspective G1000 (based on default G1000 of X-Plane)
Features
* Requires downloading Librain plugin: Click Here
- Full VR compatible
- Specially designed engine dynamics for XP11
- Flight physics optimized for XP11 standards
- Physically Based Rendering materials and textures throughout
- PBR materials authored with industry-standard software used by the film and gaming industries
- Realistic behavior compared to the real airplane. Realistic weight and balance. Tested by several pilots for maximum accuracy.
Included In The Package
- 5 HD liveries
- 1 HD blank livery
- Carenado G1000 Perspective PDF
- SR22 Emergency Checklist PDF
- SR22 Normal Procedures PDF
- SR22 Performance Tables PDF
- SR22 Reference PDF
- Recommended Settings X-Plane 11 PDF
Purchase Carenado – SR22 GTSx Turbo for X-Plane 11