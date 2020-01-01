News Update From Just Flight

Good morning/afternoon/evening all!

In this most unsettling of times we do hope that you are all managing to cope and where required adjust your daily lives and routines accordingly without it causing too much disruption.

Here at Just Flight, as things stand we're pretty much unaffected for now due to the fact that we have all worked from our home offices for many a year and work with many of our development partners continues unabated at present and all current projects continue on track (some good news!).

And we will be aiming to continue to bring you the latest development shots and videos from current projects and hope by doing so we're able to offer some respite and give you something to look forward to and enjoy.

So to kick things off this week here's the latest set of development shots for you to enjoy and we bring you a mix of 747 Classic shots along with A300B4-200 shots too, all taken in Prepar3D.

As usual more shots and detail can be found on the respective product pages, where you can also sign up for email notification on product release.

747 Classic

A300B4-200

Hope you enjoy these shots and please do all you can to stay as safe as possible!

