  • News Update From Just Flight

    by
    Nels_Anderson
    Published on 03-18-2020 12:03 PM  Number of Views: 284  
    1 Comment

    Just Flight - 747 Classic

    Good morning/afternoon/evening all!

    In this most unsettling of times we do hope that you are all managing to cope and where required adjust your daily lives and routines accordingly without it causing too much disruption.

    Here at Just Flight, as things stand we're pretty much unaffected for now due to the fact that we have all worked from our home offices for many a year and work with many of our development partners continues unabated at present and all current projects continue on track (some good news!).

    And we will be aiming to continue to bring you the latest development shots and videos from current projects and hope by doing so we're able to offer some respite and give you something to look forward to and enjoy.

    So to kick things off this week here's the latest set of development shots for you to enjoy and we bring you a mix of 747 Classic shots along with A300B4-200 shots too, all taken in Prepar3D.

    Just Flight

    Just Flight

    Just Flight

    Just Flight

    Just Flight

    Just Flight

    Just Flight

    As usual more shots and detail can be found on the respective product pages, where you can also sign up for email notification on product release.

    747 Classic

    A300B4-200

    Hope you enjoy these shots and please do all you can to stay as safe as possible!

    Source

    1. Categories:
    2. HN,
    3. Prepar3D,
    4. 2020
    1 Comment
    1. Kaman's Avatar
      Kaman - Today, 01:41 PM
      These products will be a lot of fun!

  • Tag Cloud

    737 747 747 classic a2a a2a simulations active sky aeroplane heaven aerosoft afs-design airbus airport app atc beechcraft boeing boeing 747 bristol c-47 canadian xpress carenado cessna chicago dcs dcs world drzewiecki drzewiecki design florida fsdg fsx gaya helicopter hifi technologies just flight laminar research lionheart creations mfs microsoft milviz msfs orbx over your head prod p3d4 pa-38 piper pmdg polymerman prepar3d quick look rex rolling cumulus ron blehm sale taburet tomahawk traffic global trueearth uk2000 vatsim verticalsim verticalsim studios virtual airlines virtualcol vskylabs washington where in the world x-plane x-plane 11 x-plane mobile xp11 zibo

  • Recent Forum Activity

    liner simpilot

    Microsoft Flight Sim 2020

    Thread Starter: liner simpilot

    Hi simmers, on FS2004 forum, was wondering if anyone has seen the new Flt sim 2020 on you tube video. I find it impressive technology. do search on...

    Last Post By: zswobbie1 Today, 01:10 PM Go to last post
    BudE

    Windows 10 and MSFS 2002

    Thread Starter: BudE

    Could not get my original MSFS 2002 to install so bought new set. The 3 discs installed fine, started up and first coupe of flights went well, now I...

    Last Post By: zswobbie1 Today, 01:07 PM Go to last post
    frankielera

    Runway 09 ILS approach at mucu is my favorite to perform.

    Thread Starter: frankielera

    Hi everyone, here is an early morning arrival in Santiago de Cuba.

    Last Post By: Rupert Today, 12:58 PM Go to last post
    LTCSZ

    Las Vegas Scenery?

    Thread Starter: LTCSZ

    Anyone know of some updated Las Vegas scenery for FS2004. The latest I can find is quite old and outdated. Thanks!

    Last Post By: JSMR Today, 11:18 AM Go to last post