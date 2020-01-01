Aeroplane Heaven Update On Pucara Project

We thought you'd like to see some behind the scenes for Control-Ezy. Pucara wise she's in the paintshed. The more observant among you will see that the control surfaces are split away from the main airframe. This allows for us to texture and bump the rivets in the hinge areas more easily.

To answer a question we've been asked, the next one in the Control-Ezy hangar is also underway. Again early days but we tend to start with the left half and detail then mirror and then add the asymmetrical details. In this case we're adding some weighting (hard edges or soft edges basically) to the areas that need it.

If you know what the new aeroplane is keep it under your hat!

