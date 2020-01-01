  • Aerosoft - Charlottetown XP for X-Plane 11 v1.0.1

    Aerosoft - Charlottetown XP for X-Plane 11

    Changelog v1.0.1

    • Adapted asphalt textures to a more realistic coloring
    • Adapted seasonal textures to SAM Seasons system
    • Added snow piles
    • Added new vegetation
    • Added new static car objects
    • Updated GroundTraffic Plugin to 1.52

    About Charlottetown XP

    Charlottetown is the capital and largest city of the Canadian province of Prince Edward Island. The airport of Charlottetown (CYYG) is located about 3 nautical miles north of the city center. The airport is currently operated by the Charlottetown Airport Authority.

    Airlines operating from Charlottetown are Air Canada Jazz, Northwest Airline, Georgian, Prince Edward Air, or Westjet Airlines. There are connections to Halifax, Montreal, Ottawa, Detroit and Boston. The airport is also used by general aviation and is classified as an airport of entry by NAV Canada.

    This scenery offers a high detailed recreation of this Canadian regional airport with all of its facilities and the very impressive surrounding areas.

    Features

    • Realistic recreation of the airport Charlottetown (CYYG)
    • All airport buildings included in a high level of detail
    • Highly detailed ground textures
    • Highly detailed textures of runway and taxiway lines
    • New apron parking positions and lines modified in summer 2018
    • Highly detailed 3D buildings including the new terminal building completed in 2018
    • Custom static aircrafts according to real world service
    • HDR lighting including detailed 3D taxiway and runway lighting
    • Animated vehicles in the apron area
    • Animated marshaller (SAM plugin required)
    • Custom mesh for unique elevation including sloped runway (Ortho4XP patch included)
    • PBR ground textures
    • HD vegetation and grass

