Rolling Cumulus--Grass & Dirt On Your Wheels

Rolling Cumulus announces Grass & Dirt On Your Wheels (African Bush Pilots) Episode I for FSX, FSX: Steam and Prepar3D v4.

Pilot hiring season has arrived in many African countries and low time pilots as well as seasoned professionals have been presenting their resumes at the different recruiting centers. The opportunities abound for all who wish to fly in these wonderful and dangerous skies. You have to be careful for many strips are usually with roaming animals and before you try to land you must check it and go around before committing yourself. Weather changes constantly and most pilots are only qualified for VFR flying so its very dangerous to not check the weather or ignore it. There are hardly any maintenance shops anywhere so it is important to have the local mechanics at your base airport check the plane before very flight.

Yes! You have been hired for three months, extension of the contract will only depend on your flying skill. Good luck and have fun.

Features

Carry freight and tourists to well known lodges, small towns and wildlife stations

20 flights available to all pilots in Mozambique, Namibia, Malawi, Botswana and Cameroon (20 more to follow in Episode 2)

Schedule timetable for all towns, villages and lodges

All new airports with photo-look graphics

5 weather themes

Complete documentation

Purchase Rolling Cumulus--Grass & Dirt On Your Wheels Episode I