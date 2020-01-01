Verticalsim Updates Bishop Int'l Airport

KFNT - Flint International Airport is now re-released and updated to v1.1.
Fixes
- Changed ortho color to be realistic (less harsh green)
- Fixed concrete color to be more realistic
- Added support for 11.30 export
- Traffic Global and World Traffic 3
- PBR on the terminal
- Better PBR on ground textures
- Removed and set proper airlines at their gates
- Added proper airline ground vehicles in the right spot
- Removed the requirement for Departure Designs library (scenery should also be more optimized now because of this)
What's New?
- New grass textures
- New tree textures
- New terminal textures
- Redone FedEx ramp lighting
- New dirt ground polygons for more realistic dirt
- Better overall lighting around the airport
You can pick it up for $11.99 on the store, and V1.0 owners receive this update for free.