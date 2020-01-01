  • Verticalsim Updates Bishop Int'l Airport

    Nels_Anderson
    Published on 03-17-2020  
    Verticalsim Updates Flint Bishop Int'l Airport

    KFNT - Flint International Airport is now re-released and updated to v1.1.

    Fixes

    • Changed ortho color to be realistic (less harsh green)
    • Fixed concrete color to be more realistic
    • Added support for 11.30 export
    • Traffic Global and World Traffic 3
    • PBR on the terminal
    • Better PBR on ground textures
    • Removed and set proper airlines at their gates
    • Added proper airline ground vehicles in the right spot
    • Removed the requirement for Departure Designs library (scenery should also be more optimized now because of this)

    What's New?

    • New grass textures
    • New tree textures
    • New terminal textures
    • Redone FedEx ramp lighting
    • New dirt ground polygons for more realistic dirt
    • Better overall lighting around the airport

    You can pick it up for $11.99 on the store, and V1.0 owners receive this update for free.

    Source
    Product Page

