Verticalsim Updates Bishop Int'l Airport

KFNT - Flint International Airport is now re-released and updated to v1.1.

Fixes

Changed ortho color to be realistic (less harsh green)

Fixed concrete color to be more realistic

Added support for 11.30 export

Traffic Global and World Traffic 3

PBR on the terminal

Better PBR on ground textures

Removed and set proper airlines at their gates

Added proper airline ground vehicles in the right spot

Removed the requirement for Departure Designs library (scenery should also be more optimized now because of this)

What's New?

New grass textures

New tree textures

New terminal textures

Redone FedEx ramp lighting

New dirt ground polygons for more realistic dirt

Better overall lighting around the airport

You can pick it up for $11.99 on the store, and V1.0 owners receive this update for free.

