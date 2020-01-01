Introducing Orbx EGCK Caernarfon Airport For X-Plane 11

Caernarfon (pronounced [KUH] + [NAA] + [VUHN]) (Maes Awyr Caernarfon) is a lovely general aviation airport located right in the heart of Snowdonia, North Wales, in one of the most scenic and popular tourist areas in the UK. Having spent many days around this scenic area, Tony has always wanted to recreate this airfield and have it as a base to explore this stunning area from the air, and he is very pleased to share this airport with you.

Located in an idyllic rural location on the coast, EGCK is a popular general aviation airport and search & rescue base located just 7.4 km southwest from the town of Caernarfon with its historic castle and town center. Serving as a base for the Welsh Search and Rescue and air ambulance, it is also host to several flying schools and offers tourists scenic flights over Snowdonia national park and beyond. Being just a short flight from the major city urban areas around Liverpool and Manchester, the airfield offers a great escape into the Welsh mountains and beyond and fits perfectly into TrueEarth GB central. Unusually, the airfield features two large wind turbines next to runway 02/20 which also makes for an interesting and unique approach. For those more adventurous types, why not hop in a fighter jet and give the famous mach loop a try.

Created by developer TrueEarth developer Tony Wroblewski (also known for EGCB, L52, ENOV and ENHA), the entire airfield has been modelled in superb detail from extensive real-world photography and numerous site visits offering unmatched realism and accuracy. The airport and all the recent extensions and new buildings from summer 2019 have been included ensuring that the airport is as close as possible to the real airport and will remain so for many years to come.

Features

Ultra high definition 2cm/px bespoke hand-painted ground textures for the immediate airport area.

High definition, hand-crafted 30cm/px imagery for the surrounding area.

Custom and unique built ground vehicles and aircraft based at the airfield all modelled and included.

Accurately and superbly modelled buildings based on real-world mapping and LiDAR height data.

Detailed 3D fencing, signage and equipment modelled from real-world photographs

High definition hand-crafted PBR materials for the airport buildings which react perfectly to the lighting conditions.

Historic RAF Llandwrog buildings fully modelled and ready to be explored.

Surrounding POIs, e.g. Morfa Holiday Park, Fort Belan and farmland buildings have been modelled and included.

Optimized for best performance and blended seamlessly with Orbx GB TrueEarth Central

Animated and functional signal square, anemometer and windsock.

