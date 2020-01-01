Review: Aerosoft - Geneva Professional

Introduction

Aerosoft has once again put their expert skills into practise with the release of Geneva Professional for P3D V4. This may be one of the last P3D V4 products we see from Aerosoft as they have recently announced that they will be scaling back their production of P3D V4 sceneries and instead be focusing on MFS 2020 and P3D V5 in the near and distant future.

Despite this news, hopefully this latest installment can live up to what we expect from Aerosoft products. Aerosoft have stated that the use of a DynamicDisplayEngine would help improve the airport lighting, and we can expect to see some new unseen features as well.

Just in case you are unfamiliar with Geneva, it is the second busiest airport in Switzerland and is a very popular destination in the winter season. Located close to the Alps, this airport serves as a great hub for those wishing to hit the slopes during the colder parts of the year. The airport also has one of the longest runways in Europe at 12,795 feet. There is also a general aviation terminal located north of the airport and there are plenty of parking spots scattered all over the airport as well, so you will never be short of parking space.

Installation And Config Tools

As always with Aerosoft products the installation was quick and simple. Just a click of a few buttons and the job was done. After the installation was complete I was prompted with the configuration application where I found, unusually, a number of additional features that I would not normally see within Aerosoft products. One of these was the option to have SODE jetways enabled. There were also options for enabling static aircraft, which again is a feature I do not think I have seen before with Aerosoft scenery.

Aprons, Taxiways And Signage

The taxiway system in use at Geneva is complicated, as unlike other airports where you would expect to find all taxiways marked alphabetically, at Geneva only the taxiways leading off the runway are marked like this. All other taxiways except the general aviation ramp have designations such as: Outer, Inner or Link. At first I found this system confusing, but after a while I found it made a lot of sense.

In regards to how Aerosoft have modelled this, I do believe this to be accurate with correctly placed taxiway signage that is visible in both a day and night environment. Furthermore, there was also a lot of pictograms on the apron itself to guide you to the relevant gate. This I felt was highly realistic and made it easier to navigate within the apron area itself. As well as this, there was a myriad of road marking and stand markings all appropriately positioned across the ramp area. I would say that Aerosoft have gone above and beyond with the use of ground markings as not only does it look stunning but it is also very detailed as well.

When it came to the taxiways and apron textures, I was disappointed in how Aerosoft had decided to model this. For the ground movement areas, they looked brand new as if they had just been paved with the use of repetitive concrete slab textures. Having some weathering included in the textures would have been far better, so I was disappointed that this had not been done.