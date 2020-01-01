Ultimate Ground Crew X Update v1.7

Ultimate Ground Crew X from FS2Crew has been updated to version 1.7! To celebrate V1.7, we're offering a special sale: 50 percent off for 1 month!

This is a huge update that includes, among other things, support for the NGX-U.

What's more, numerous brand new V1.7 training videos are available on the UGCX Video Page at YouTube:

https://www.youtube.com/c/UltimateGroundCrewXOfficial

Important: version 1.7 is an required update. UGCX will not function without it. UGCX will notify you that an update is available.

V1.7 Change Log

Edit computer generated and existing custom pushback routes

Assign English names to computer generated and custom pushback routes

Top-down view (map view) of custom locations in the simulation

Preview computer generated or custom pushback routes directly in the simulation

Push-To-Talk key assignment for communications with ground crew when using Voice Control

Bypass removal animations on 3rd party aircraft now occur exactly when the ramp agent's animation ends

Tug now stops pushback exactly at the pushback route's last waypoint location

Support for parallel lanes pushback at complex airports

New option to display only pushback route names in the menus rather than entire phrase. For example, "We are ready for pushback and engine start, tail southwest" can now be shown simply as "Tail southwest"

Modify existing pushback route nodes locations by just performing a simple drag-n-drop

Speech recognition engine can recognize custom pushback route names using voice commands

New voice commands for engine startup during pushback

Support for the PMDG B737 NGXu

Added a minimize button to the airport chart viewer's window.

Ability to modify aircraft's final nose heading with the mouse wheel on the airport map window

External cameras attached to the ground crew (Prepar3D only)

Calibrate the bypass pin's agent location per aircraft's profile

Create and edit custom pushback routes directly in the simulation

Fixed overshooting during pushback with large aircraft such as the Boeing 747, 777, etc.

Custom key assignments to decouple glider and carrier simulation operations from UGCX events

New available voice callouts during pushback: “ARE WE CLEAR TO START ENGINE (1 / 2 / 3 / 4)”

New Aircraft Profile option to suppress Hard/Soft Mute alert in Green Bar

