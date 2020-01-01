  • Ultimate Ground Crew X Update v1.7

    by
    Nels_Anderson
    Published on 03-16-2020 01:59 PM  Number of Views: 1  
    0 Comments

    FS2Crew - Ultimate Ground Crew X Update v1.7

    Ultimate Ground Crew X from FS2Crew has been updated to version 1.7! To celebrate V1.7, we're offering a special sale: 50 percent off for 1 month!

    This is a huge update that includes, among other things, support for the NGX-U.

    What's more, numerous brand new V1.7 training videos are available on the UGCX Video Page at YouTube:

    https://www.youtube.com/c/UltimateGroundCrewXOfficial

    Important: version 1.7 is an required update. UGCX will not function without it. UGCX will notify you that an update is available.

    V1.7 Change Log

    • Edit computer generated and existing custom pushback routes
    • Assign English names to computer generated and custom pushback routes
    • Top-down view (map view) of custom locations in the simulation
    • Preview computer generated or custom pushback routes directly in the simulation
    • Push-To-Talk key assignment for communications with ground crew when using Voice Control
    • Bypass removal animations on 3rd party aircraft now occur exactly when the ramp agent's animation ends
    • Tug now stops pushback exactly at the pushback route's last waypoint location
    • Support for parallel lanes pushback at complex airports
    • New option to display only pushback route names in the menus rather than entire phrase. For example, "We are ready for pushback and engine start, tail southwest" can now be shown simply as "Tail southwest"
    • Modify existing pushback route nodes locations by just performing a simple drag-n-drop
    • Speech recognition engine can recognize custom pushback route names using voice commands
    • New voice commands for engine startup during pushback
    • Support for the PMDG B737 NGXu
    • Added a minimize button to the airport chart viewer's window.
    • Ability to modify aircraft's final nose heading with the mouse wheel on the airport map window
    • External cameras attached to the ground crew (Prepar3D only)
    • Calibrate the bypass pin's agent location per aircraft's profile
    • Create and edit custom pushback routes directly in the simulation
    • Fixed overshooting during pushback with large aircraft such as the Boeing 747, 777, etc.
    • Custom key assignments to decouple glider and carrier simulation operations from UGCX events
    • New available voice callouts during pushback: “ARE WE CLEAR TO START ENGINE (1 / 2 / 3 / 4)”
    • New Aircraft Profile option to suppress Hard/Soft Mute alert in Green Bar

    Source

    1. Categories:
    2. FSX,
    3. HN,
    4. Prepar3D,
    5. 2020

  • Tag Cloud

    737 747 747 classic a2a a2a simulations active sky aeroplane heaven aerosoft afs-design airbus airport app atc beechcraft boeing boeing 747 bristol c-47 canadian xpress carenado cessna chicago dcs dcs world drzewiecki drzewiecki design florida fsdg fsx gaya helicopter hifi technologies just flight laminar research lionheart creations mfs microsoft milviz msfs orbx over your head prod p3d4 pa-38 piper pmdg polymerman prepar3d quick look rex rolling cumulus ron blehm sale taburet tomahawk traffic global trueearth uk2000 vatsim verticalsim verticalsim studios virtual airlines virtualcol vskylabs washington where in the world x-plane x-plane 11 x-plane mobile xp11 zibo

  • Recent Forum Activity

    LTCSZ

    Las Vegas Scenery?

    Thread Starter: LTCSZ

    Anyone know of some updated Las Vegas scenery for FS2004. The latest I can find is quite old and outdated. Thanks!

    Last Post By: JSMR Today, 03:33 PM Go to last post
    Timberleaf

    Covid-19

    Thread Starter: Timberleaf

    As we all contract in an attempt to refrain from gatherings, as we are all stocking up on supplies, and seemingly hunkering down, I just wanted to...

    Last Post By: n697dt Today, 03:23 PM Go to last post
    pomak249

    UiRES?

    Thread Starter: pomak249

    Hi guys I currently use a lovely blue style UIRES i found here i believe, I just wondered if there were any other variants floating around out...

    Last Post By: jethrom Today, 12:50 PM Go to last post
    DAVIDSTRAKA

    Around the World Leg 24

    Thread Starter: DAVIDSTRAKA

    Mohamed V (GMMN) Casablanca, Morocco to Fuerteventura (GCFV) Fuerteventura, Spain PART 1 The Route:

    Last Post By: DAVIDSTRAKA Today, 12:46 PM Go to last post