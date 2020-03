VSKYLABS - Small Update On Dynali H3 Project

The VSKYLABS 'Test-Pilot': Dynali H3 Project - WIP Screenshot. The VSL 'Rotor-Wing Department' is pushing the H3 development forward. WIP-videos will be posted further this week.

Additional note: Entire communities all over the world are facing difficulties, pain or other implications as a result of the COVID-19 situation. VSKYLABS is wishing good health to all, and fast recovery to who ever is facing tough times.

