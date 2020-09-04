  • Ratty's Ramblings - Drifting

    Nels_Anderson
    By Ian Radcliffe

    Unless you always land on runways pointing directly into the wind, you're familiar with drift. And of course it's one of the effects of those pesky winds at altitude. Even when you're on autopilot following the magenta line, if there's any sort of crosswind your plane is flying sideways a bit. Exactly how much depends on your speed and heading, and the strength and direction of the wind.

    I recently elected to fly from Southern California to Sydney, Australia. Don't ask. I decided to go via Hawai'i and Pago Pago, making the trip three hops of a little over 2,000 miles apiece. There are not a lot of landmarks and navaids in the South Pacific, but using a GPS seemed like a kind of heresy as I was flying the A2A Lockheed Constellation.

    In the Connie, the onboard map looks like this:

    Ratty's Ramblings: Connie onboard map

    I can see that wind from the east northeast is pushing me off to the right, so I'm heading 191 degrees to get my desired track of 193. This is, of course, more information than would be available in real life. Back in the day, forecast winds aloft were all you had, and landmarks and beacons had great significance. But those are in short supply over the Pacific, so you need another way to tell where you're going.

    Drift sights were invented in WWI as a bombing aid, but after that, many aircraft were fitted with them as navigation aids that allowed the pilot or navigator to look downwards to observe the relative motion of the surface and measure how much the aircraft was drifting due to wind. I like that they add a little bit of mystery to a flight. Drift information alone doesn't tell you how much your ground speed is affected, so while you can be more certain you'll reach your destination, you won't be able to calculate exactly when. (Some drift sights incorporated "speed lines" to get a ground speed reading by measuring the time it took for an object on the surface to move between the lines and then factoring for altitude.)

    The Connie's map is a great stand-in for a drift sight, but if you don't have an onboard map like that, how do you get the drift information? I've found that a simple protractor works just fine; the ones with radial lines and no holes are the best. Go to your top-down view in the sim and set it as "aircraft-oriented". Put your protractor on the screen over the aircraft with the 0-degree mark at the top, and watch the surface slide by. You'll be able to see the surface movement relative to your plane. Read off the drift angle and correct for it. After a couple of minutes, check again and make any necessary adjustments. That's it. Congratulations, you're on course!

    1. sfgarland's Avatar
      sfgarland - Today, 11:01 AM
      Enjoy your articles immensely. I would mention there is an excellent Drift Meter gauge available, I think still found in the FS9 sections here.
    1. ianhr's Avatar
      ianhr - Today, 11:39 AM
      Quote Originally Posted by sfgarland View Post
      Enjoy your articles immensely. I would mention there is an excellent Drift Meter gauge available, I think still found in the FS9 sections here.
      You're right! I had forgotten about that. It's in the FS2004 Panels section as drift7.zip by Dave Bitzer, and comes with an excellent manual explaining its use. I used it in the Sim-outhouse London to Melbourne race in 2014, flying a Percival Mew Gull. The race recreated the 1934 MacRobertson event, and the only navaids available were NDBs.

