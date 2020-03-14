  • TorqueSim Announces BN-2 Islander

    by
    Nels_Anderson
    Published on 03-15-2020 11:03 AM  Number of Views: 1  
    0 Comments

    TorqueSim Announces BN-2 Islander

    For all your bush-flying passenger-carrying cargo-hauling air-taxiing needs, TorqueSim are proud to present the legendary BN-2 Islander for X-Plane 11!

    Initially started independently of TorqueSim, the inclusion of this beautiful bird into the new TS development pipeline has allowed for rapid progress and the seamless integration of custom systems, as well as boosting the quality of the 3D models and textures significantly!

    This aircraft will feature a high quality model, PBR textures throughout, a full custom electrical system with working circuit breakers, support for the AFM G5 avionics on launch, and of course the fantastic roar of its O-540s will be rendered in beautiful FMOD!

    All that, and more to come as we plan to update and improve our product throughout its lifetime!

    Source

    1. Categories:
    2. X-Plane,
    3. HN,
    4. 2020

  • Tag Cloud

    737 747 747 classic a2a a2a simulations active sky aeroplane heaven aerosoft afs-design airbus airport app atc beechcraft boeing boeing 747 bristol c-47 canadian xpress carenado cessna chicago dcs dcs world drzewiecki drzewiecki design florida fsdg fsx gaya helicopter hifi technologies just flight laminar research lionheart creations mfs microsoft milviz msfs orbx over your head prod p3d4 pa-38 piper pmdg polymerman prepar3d quick look rex rolling cumulus ron blehm sale taburet tomahawk traffic global trueearth uk2000 vatsim verticalsim verticalsim studios virtual airlines virtualcol vskylabs washington where in the world x-plane x-plane 11 x-plane mobile xp11 zibo

  • Recent Forum Activity

    malct

    FSX Steam Beta Version

    Thread Starter: malct

    I was offered the Beta download Via Steam and i have followed the instructions, But when i play the game , its just the normal game I have not...

    Last Post By: lnuss Today, 11:31 AM Go to last post
    Nels_Anderson

    Article: The Need to Fly

    Thread Starter: Nels_Anderson

    You can view the page at https://www.flightsim.com/vbfs/content.php?20402-The-Need-to-Fly

    Last Post By: maddog80 Today, 10:38 AM Go to last post
    Downwind66

    Another favorite of mine! The p-51 mustang!

    Thread Starter: Downwind66

    Yes, a favorite for many of us! A very challenging aircraft to fly, and thank goodness, we don't have to feed it as we enjoy it! :rolleyes: ...

    Last Post By: DAVIDSTRAKA Today, 09:35 AM Go to last post
    Jim Hall

    Buy or Steam

    Thread Starter: Jim Hall

    Is there an advantage going with Steam over buying the 2020 flight simulator?

    Last Post By: TightGit Today, 04:36 AM Go to last post