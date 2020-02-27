  • NVIDIA Calls On PC Gamers To Put GPUs To Work Battling Coronavirus

    NVIDIA Calls On PC Gamers To Put GPUs To Work Battling Coronavirus

    In a recent tweet video card maker NVIDIA has issued a request for action from enthusiasts with GPUs, which likely includes many flightsimmers, to join in efforts to understand the Corona Virus via Stanford University's [email protected] project. In participating, your GPU gets used for coronavirus-specific ressearch project.

    Right now, projects include:

    • 14530/14531 Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2 (COVID-19 causing virus) protease - potential drug target
    • 14328 - Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2 (COVID-19 causing virus) protease - potential drug target
    • 11741: Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2 (COVID-19 causing virus) receptor binding domain in complex with human receptor ACE2.
    • 11746: Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2 (COVID-19 causing virus) receptor binding domain in complex with human receptor ACE2 (alternative structure to 11741).
    • 11742: Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2 (COVID-19 causing virus) protease in complex with an inhibitor.
    • 11743: Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2 (COVID-19 causing virus) protease – potential drug target.
    • 11744: Coronavirus SARS-CoV (SARS causing virus) receptor binding domain trapped by a SARS-CoV S230 antibody.
    • 11745: Coronavirus SARS-CoV (SARS causing virus) receptor binding domain mutated to the SARS-CoV-2 (COVID-19 causing virus) trapped by a SARS-CoV S230 antibody.

    You're probably wondering if this is legitimate. Check out the project web site as well as the Wikipedia listing. This project has been going on for some years doing a variety of research.

    [email protected] web site
    Wikipedia listing on [email protected]

