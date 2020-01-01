JustSim - Gazipasa-Alanya Airport

On their Facebook page, JustSim has announce the release of Gazipasa-Alanya Airport (LTFG) scenery for Prepar3D v4.4+ as well as for X-Plane.

Gazipaşa-Alanya Airport (IATA: GZP, ICAO: LTFG) is an airport in Turkey. The airport opened for domestic flights in July 2010 with daily flights from Istanbul with Bora Jet. International flights began in the 2011 holiday season, with flights from Amsterdam. The airport is only 30 minutes by road from Alanya compared to a travel time of two hours between Alanya and Antalya Airport, which was previously the nearest airport.

