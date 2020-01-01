In honor of Saint Patrick's Day many of the publishers whose products are carried at the FlightSim.Com Store are running sales starting this weekend. For a few days you can save up to 50% on many great flightsim add-ons. Take your mind off the worries of the world and try a new flying adventure!
The following sales are currently running:
- Virtualcol 30% off
- MegaScenery 50% off
- Drzewiecki Design 20% off
- HiFi Technologies - Active Sky 30% off
- Perfect Flight 40% off
- Rolling Cumulus 40% off
- Taburet 20% off
- Vielcon Designs 20% off
- FSoftware 30% off
- Simworks Studios 25% off
- Neil's Tours 50% off
- Mad Flight Studio 30% off
- FeelThere 20% off
- Countryside Aircraft Design off
Visit the FlightSim.Com Store today to take advantage of all these sales.