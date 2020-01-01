  • Virtualcol - Embraer E-Jets E2 Regional Pack

    Virtualcol - Embraer E-Jets E2 Regional Pack

    Proud of the new development team that we have formed, we want to offer our customers our new product Embraer E-Jets E2 Regional Pack FSX / P3D. Continuing with our policy of "Friendly Frames" and "Low cost", this new product has been developed with new tools, seeking to increase our quality but not our costs; in this way we can offer an excellent product at a great price to our loyal customers and to those who wish to find a good flight model to enjoy in the Flight Simulator without complex training or complicated procedures. This new product is part of the modifications to the development standard that we are implementing and seeking to improve even more, but always maintaining the customer service that characterizes us.

    Virtualcol - Embraer E-Jets E2 Regional Pack

    The new package contains:

    • 3 models (E190 E2 (ERJ 190-300), E195 E2 (ERJ 190-400) and E175 E2 (ERJ 190-500)
    • New modeling 3D
    • Textures full HD 4096x4096 and very high detailed
    • Virtual cockpit operative
    • 2D cockpit with expandable displays
    • Original jet sound
    • 8 repaints in full HD and option to get FREE more repaints in our site

    Virtualcol - Embraer E-Jets E2 Regional Pack

    EMBRAER 190 E2 (Repaints Included)

    • Air Astana
    • Helvetic Airways
    • Embraer House Colors (Profit Hunter -Shark-)
    • Wideroe

    EMBRAER 195 E2 (Repaints Included)

    • AZUL Linhas Aereas Brasileiras
    • Binter Canarias
    • KLM Cityhopper

    EMBRAER 175 E2 (Repaints Included)

    • Embraer House Colors

    Virtualcol - Embraer E-Jets E2 Regional Pack cockpit

    This product has a a free paint kit, available on the Virtualcol web site.

