Mad Flight - Spectr-Aero SP-30 v2.0

    Mad Flight Studio - SP-30 v2.0

    Change Log v2.0

    • The code was converted to SASL-3
    • Added new rain effect (librain by Saso Kiselkov)
    • Added the ability to install unbreakable gear (file changing)
    • Fixed gear failure in some custom sceneries
    • Fully remastered the aircraft dynamics
    • Added stall and near stall conditions
    • Remastered parachuting
    • Added icing
    • Improved engine temperatures
    • Added real behavior of instrument arrows
    • A few minor bugs fixed

    About Mad Flight Studio - SP-30

    Let us introduce you the next generation of aircraft development for X-Plane flight simulator - Spectr-Aero SP-30 by Mad Flight Studio!

    During two years of hard work and research by a small team of developers, real world pilots and engineers we made what we call a next generation aircraft! There are no fake switches or instruments. Every gauge, indicator and situation contains fully recreated systems and processes from the real plane. It includes an extremely accurate 3D model, PBR textures, sounds, flight model, full 3D sound and engine service! Plus two cockpit languages, two gauge sets, two manual languages (English and Russian), full VR experience from start to end of flight without any plugins!

    This and tons of other amazing features waiting you in our ultralight aircraft Spectr-Aero SP-30!

    Purchase Mad Flight Studio - Spectr-Aero SP-30

