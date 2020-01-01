VSKYLABS Talks About Guimbal Cabri G2 Drive System

A note before proceeding to this post's title...

...Entire communities all over the world are facing difficulties, pain or other implications as a result of the COVID-19 situation, nowadays. VSKYLABS is wishing good health to all, and fast recovery to who ever is facing tough times.

Hi to all Cabri G2 pilots out there (the real G2 and/or the VSKYLABS G2...), and to all helicopter enthusiasts. Here is a great video, created by Mischa Gelb, a helicopter pilot and the owner of BC Helicopters flight school. It is a detailed, yet simple and straight forward explanation of the Guimbal Cabri G2 drive system's major elements (which are in general existing in any helicopter design nowadays, with some refinements and various design approaches which are derived from the specific helicopter design).

Video: What drives a helicopter; the drive system from engine to rotor.

The VSKYLABS Guimbal Cabri G2 Project is an ongoing journey into development of the G2 simulation in X-Plane. The project was recently updated to version v1.7a, and the future development road-map for the project is full of new features and enhancement, so stay tuned!

More information regarding the VSKYLABS Guimbal Cabri G2 Project page can be found at the VSKYLABS web site.

