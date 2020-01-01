  • VSKYLABS Talks About Guimbal Cabri G2 Drive System

    by
    Nels_Anderson
    Published on 03-13-2020 01:22 PM  Number of Views: 4  
    0 Comments

    VSKYLABS

    A note before proceeding to this post's title...

    ...Entire communities all over the world are facing difficulties, pain or other implications as a result of the COVID-19 situation, nowadays. VSKYLABS is wishing good health to all, and fast recovery to who ever is facing tough times.

    Hi to all Cabri G2 pilots out there (the real G2 and/or the VSKYLABS G2...), and to all helicopter enthusiasts. Here is a great video, created by Mischa Gelb, a helicopter pilot and the owner of BC Helicopters flight school. It is a detailed, yet simple and straight forward explanation of the Guimbal Cabri G2 drive system's major elements (which are in general existing in any helicopter design nowadays, with some refinements and various design approaches which are derived from the specific helicopter design).

    Video: What drives a helicopter; the drive system from engine to rotor.

    The VSKYLABS Guimbal Cabri G2 Project is an ongoing journey into development of the G2 simulation in X-Plane. The project was recently updated to version v1.7a, and the future development road-map for the project is full of new features and enhancement, so stay tuned!

    More information regarding the VSKYLABS Guimbal Cabri G2 Project page can be found at the VSKYLABS web site.

    Source
    VSKYLABS Web Site

    1. Categories:
    2. X-Plane,
    3. HN,
    4. 2020

  • Tag Cloud

    737 747 747 classic a2a a2a simulations active sky aeroplane heaven aerosoft afs-design airbus airport app atc beechcraft boeing boeing 747 bristol c-47 canadian xpress carenado cessna chicago dcs dcs world drzewiecki drzewiecki design duchess florida fsdg fsx gaya helicopter hifi technologies just flight laminar research lionheart creations mfs microsoft milviz msfs orbx over your head prod pa-38 piper pmdg polymerman prepar3d quick look rex rolling cumulus ron blehm sale taburet tomahawk traffic global trueearth uk2000 vatsim verticalsim verticalsim studios virtual airlines virtualcol vskylabs washington where in the world x-plane x-plane 11 x-plane mobile xp11 zibo

  • Recent Forum Activity

    markvs

    Rudder control

    Thread Starter: markvs

    So I got my rudder pedals today because frankly, as far as realism goes, I think having control of your surfaces is a primary concern. That said,...

    Last Post By: lnuss Today, 02:32 PM Go to last post
    MartyV

    P3Dv4 or X-plane

    Thread Starter: MartyV

    I'm confused, if all I want to do is fly around in the flight sim universe and add the occasional 3rd party scenery to augment that experience, which...

    Last Post By: MartyV Today, 02:18 PM Go to last post
    Nels_Anderson

    Article: Microsoft Flight Simulator March 12th Development Update

    Thread Starter: Nels_Anderson

    You can view the page at https://www.flightsim.com/vbfs/content.php?20443-Microsoft-Flight-Simulator-March-12th-Development-Update

    Last Post By: loki Today, 02:10 PM Go to last post
    Lightwalker

    rudder pedal / toe braking

    Thread Starter: Lightwalker

    I recently bought myself Thrustmaster TFRP rudder pedals to use with Logitech extreme 3d. Having never used a rudder before it's a real challenge....

    Last Post By: Lightwalker Today, 01:53 PM Go to last post