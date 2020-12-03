  • Aerosoft - Airport Frankfurt XP Updated To v2.0

    by
    Nels_Anderson
    Published on 03-12-2020 10:51 AM  Number of Views: 1  
    0 Comments

    Aerosoft - Airport Frankfurt XP Updated To v2.0

    Version 2.0 Changelog:

    • Fixed bridge sinking issue
    • Fixed SAM jetway config for high jetways
    • Ortho color corrections
    • Added seasonal orthos (SAM2 plugin required)
    • Changed vegetation library and added more forests
    • Fixed N3 taxiway marking

    Aerosoft - Airport Frankfurt XP

    About Airport Frankfurt XP

    The busiest airport in Germany, Frankfurt Airport, is now available for X-Plane 11. This stunning scenery conveys the unique feeling of a large international airport. Get started in international aviation and depart from Germany's main hub. Realistically scaled and with all airport buildings modelled, this add-on takes you on a huge journey.

    Taxi along the taxiway bridges to the runway or check out the new Terminal B. High resolution textures, animated jetways, and X-Plane 11 exclusive visual effects will make your pilot's heart skip a beat.

    Aerosoft - Airport Frankfurt XP

    Features

    • All 3D objects of the airport area recreated according to the official documents of the Fraport AG
    • Uses advanced X-Plane features such as 3D spill lights and glass reflections
    • Animated passenger boarding bridges, Safedock A-VDGSs and marshallers at all eligible gates/stands (using the freely available AutoGate plug-in)
    • Complete taxiway network for use by ATC and AI aircraft
    • Fully compatible with the X-Life plug-in by JARDesign
    • Makes full use of the new ground service vehicles introduced in X-Plane 11
    • Thousands of hand-placed objects such as parked cars and streetlights
    • Road network with animated traffic

    Aerosoft - Airport Frankfurt XP

    Purchase Aerosoft - Airport Frankfurt XP

    1. Categories:
    2. X-Plane,
    3. HN,
    4. 2020

  • Tag Cloud

    737 747 747 classic a2a a2a simulations active sky aeroplane heaven aerosoft afs-design airbus airport app atc beechcraft boeing boeing 747 bristol c-47 canadian xpress carenado cessna chicago dcs dcs world drzewiecki drzewiecki design duchess florida fsdg fsx gaya helicopter hifi technologies just flight laminar research lionheart creations mfs microsoft milviz msfs orbx over your head prod pa-38 piper pmdg polymerman prepar3d quick look rex rolling cumulus ron blehm sale taburet tomahawk traffic global trueearth uk2000 vatsim verticalsim verticalsim studios virtual airlines virtualcol vskylabs washington where in the world x-plane x-plane 11 x-plane mobile xp11 zibo

  • Recent Forum Activity

    LTCSZ

    Las Vegas Scenery?

    Thread Starter: LTCSZ

    Anyone know of some updated Las Vegas scenery for FS2004. The latest I can find is quite old and outdated. Thanks!

    Last Post By: Jim Robinson Today, 11:18 AM Go to last post
    bwatkins

    Floor mounted / long handled joystick

    Thread Starter: bwatkins

    Hi all, It's been a long time since I last did any serious flight simming but I'm getting back in to it. One of the things that used to bug me the...

    Last Post By: Raceguy Today, 10:49 AM Go to last post
    andyjohnston

    Across The Americas

    Thread Starter: andyjohnston

    Never been to Alert? Here are two words: Don't go! Alert is the northernmost airstrip in the world, and at the time I was making these...

    Last Post By: andyjohnston Today, 09:11 AM Go to last post
    jankees

    Freeware fun: Vought F-8 Crusader

    Thread Starter: jankees

    wonderful brand new freeware Crusader available here. 2020-3-11_20-54-23-597 2020-3-11_21-0-27-961 2020-3-11_20-57-14-509 ...

    Last Post By: peer01 Today, 07:31 AM Go to last post