Aerosoft - Airport Frankfurt XP Updated To v2.0

Version 2.0 Changelog:

Fixed bridge sinking issue

Fixed SAM jetway config for high jetways

Ortho color corrections

Added seasonal orthos (SAM2 plugin required)

Changed vegetation library and added more forests

Fixed N3 taxiway marking

About Airport Frankfurt XP

The busiest airport in Germany, Frankfurt Airport, is now available for X-Plane 11. This stunning scenery conveys the unique feeling of a large international airport. Get started in international aviation and depart from Germany's main hub. Realistically scaled and with all airport buildings modelled, this add-on takes you on a huge journey.

Taxi along the taxiway bridges to the runway or check out the new Terminal B. High resolution textures, animated jetways, and X-Plane 11 exclusive visual effects will make your pilot's heart skip a beat.

Features

All 3D objects of the airport area recreated according to the official documents of the Fraport AG

Uses advanced X-Plane features such as 3D spill lights and glass reflections

Animated passenger boarding bridges, Safedock A-VDGSs and marshallers at all eligible gates/stands (using the freely available AutoGate plug-in)

Complete taxiway network for use by ATC and AI aircraft

Fully compatible with the X-Life plug-in by JARDesign

Makes full use of the new ground service vehicles introduced in X-Plane 11

Thousands of hand-placed objects such as parked cars and streetlights

Road network with animated traffic

Purchase Aerosoft - Airport Frankfurt XP