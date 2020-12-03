Aerosoft - Airport Frankfurt XP Updated To v2.0

Version 2.0 Changelog:
- Fixed bridge sinking issue
- Fixed SAM jetway config for high jetways
- Ortho color corrections
- Added seasonal orthos (SAM2 plugin required)
- Changed vegetation library and added more forests
- Fixed N3 taxiway marking
About Airport Frankfurt XP
The busiest airport in Germany, Frankfurt Airport, is now available for X-Plane 11. This stunning scenery conveys the unique feeling of a large international airport. Get started in international aviation and depart from Germany's main hub. Realistically scaled and with all airport buildings modelled, this add-on takes you on a huge journey.
Taxi along the taxiway bridges to the runway or check out the new Terminal B. High resolution textures, animated jetways, and X-Plane 11 exclusive visual effects will make your pilot's heart skip a beat.
Features
- All 3D objects of the airport area recreated according to the official documents of the Fraport AG
- Uses advanced X-Plane features such as 3D spill lights and glass reflections
- Animated passenger boarding bridges, Safedock A-VDGSs and marshallers at all eligible gates/stands (using the freely available AutoGate plug-in)
- Complete taxiway network for use by ATC and AI aircraft
- Fully compatible with the X-Life plug-in by JARDesign
- Makes full use of the new ground service vehicles introduced in X-Plane 11
- Thousands of hand-placed objects such as parked cars and streetlights
- Road network with animated traffic