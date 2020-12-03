  • Orbx Previews ESKS Scandinavian Mountains Airport

    Nels_Anderson
    Orbx Previews ESKS Scandinavian Mountains Airport

    In a recent forum post, Orbx developer Marcus Nyberg shared a few more preview screen shots of ESKS Scandinavian Mountains Airport for P3D v4:

    I figured it was time for a second round of previews for my upcoming ESKS Scandinavian Mountains Airport, and to share a little bit of a background story about how we took on this project. But before I do, I would like to thank you all for the great feedback from our first announcement last week. Work is progressing very well, and we are entering the final stages of development shortly.

    Source

