Just Flight - DC Designs FA-18 E, F & G Super Hornet

This detailed simulation of the F/A-18E, F & G Super Hornets for FSX, FSX: Steam Edition and Prepar3D has been developed by DC Designs' development team after extensive research.

The DC Designs F/A-18 Super Hornets have been modelled to an exceptional level of detail and feature a variety of high-definition paint schemes, realistic user-defined payloads (including guided missiles, rockets, bombs, external fuel tanks and reconnaissance pods) and detailed animations. Both the front and rear pilot positions are included, and the aircraft features a truly 3D virtual cockpit with smoothly animated 3D instruments and custom-coded systems and avionics.

Full radio-navigation compatibility with SimWorks Studios' CEX aircraft carriers. Tune the relevant frequency, get a range and bearing, and navigate to a SWS aircraft carrier in any weather, day or night. No more time wasted hunting around the open ocean for somewhere to land!

Model

Accurately modelled F/A-18E, F and E/A-18G Super Hornets, built using extensive research materials

Numerous external animations including canopy, crew ladder, launch bar, wing-fold, tail hook and control surfaces modelled to mimic the Super Hornet’s 'active' fly-by-wire systems. Custom animated afterburner flames and sonic shockwave effects

Animated, configurable front and rear pilots in the virtual cockpit, access steps and carrier deck tie-down chains

Bump and specular mapping used throughout the aircraft to produce a truly 3D feel

Authentic night lighting, including user operated 'slime lights' for darkened-deck and combat operations

Designed for competitive frame rates on all systems

Cockpit

A truly 3D virtual cockpit featuring accurately modelled ejector seats, controls and detailed texturing

Instruments constructed in 3D with smooth animations

Working rear-view mirrors (Prepar3D only)

'Scratched canopy' glass effect

Optional pilot figures in virtual cockpit with knee-pads

Front and rear cockpit positions included

Aircraft Systems

3D modelled dials, ADI, 'whiskey' compass and other high-detail instruments

Fully coded Up Front Control Panel for navigation and radio, designed to emulate the appearance of the real F/A-18

Custom-coded radar for live intercepts of both air and ground targets

Custom 'moving map' displays in front and rear cockpit

Multi-Function MFDs based on the real aircraft’s systems

Collimated Head Up Display with authentic layout based on the real F/A-18

Custom-coded, user-controlled ordnance via virtual cockpit controls, allowing for live mounting of weapons on hard points, visible both on external model and virtual cockpit

Liveries

VFA-143 'Pukin’ Dogs' Line

VFA-27 'Royal Maces' CAG

VFA-31 'Tomcatters' Line

VFA-103 'Jolly Rogers' CAG

VFA-41 'Black Aces' line

VFA-213 'Black Lions' CAG

VAQ-132 'Scorpions'

VAQ-140 'Patriots' CAG

6 Squadron, Royal Australian Air Force

A paint kit is also included.

