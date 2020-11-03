  • VSKYLABS Updates Guimbal Cabri G2

    Nels_Anderson
    VSKYLABS Updates Guimbal Cabri G2

    The VSKYLABS Guimbal Cabri G2 Project was just updated to version v1.7.

    Update to v1.7 is the scheduled, second part of the flight dynamics update of the VSKYLABS G2, and it is following the previous phase which was introduced back in v1.6.

    Update v1.7 has already injected via the included STMA autoupdater system.

    Changes In V1.7

    • Overall control, stability and general responsiveness tuneup
    • Ground interaction was improved for more realistic skids/ground contact
    • Tendency for aircraft breakup during aggressive collective-down action upon autorotation initiation was tuned

    The VSKYLABS Cabri-G2 project is undergoing its continuous long-term development process, and it is expecting quite a massive update in the near future, which will include PBR and modeling improvements, systems enhancements and additional features which will be specified soon.

