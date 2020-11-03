Orbx Releases Dundee Airport For P3D v4

The cultural capital of Scotland is ready to explore in Prepar3D V4!

With the water dominating one side of your view on approach, the glistening sun makes for incredible eye-candy in the scenic surroundings. Whether you're taking flight on a scheduled commercial route, practising your light aircraft skills or taking the world's most famous golfers to the championship courses, Dundee will make an excellent addition to your diverse collection of Scottish airports from Orbx.

Note: The X-Plane 11 version is coming soon...

