    Published on 03-11-2020  
    XPlane2Blender v4.0.0-beta.1

    Well folks, we are finally feature complete, very stable, and as bug free as we can be at the moment! This update was for some small bugs and to wait and see if there would be feedback on alpha.6.

    Features

    When attempting to export a project with no exportable collections or objects you'll get an error asking if you forgot to check any Exportable Collection|Object checkboxs, Hopefully this helps beginners find those checkboxes and get started.

    Sorry for keeping XPlane2Blender in Alpha for so long. I develop everything with the knowledge that the artist community will jump on the latest and greatest as soon as it is out there and strive for the greatest possible quality at all times. In the future I think we'll not use the label as much. It caused a lot of concern about whether or not it should be used, even when it was quite ready.

    XPlane2Blender is developed using Blender 2.80 because some Linux Distros are slow to update Blender, and some people are slow to update Blender versions. If you are using Blender 2.82 it should work, but, tell me how it goes. I haven’t heard anything bad yet.

