France VFR Releases Ile de France VFR

Paris-Ile-de-France is a photo-realistic add-on produced by France VFR for Aerofly FS 2. The scenery depicts the city of Paris with its main monuments, its bridges and its suburbs as well as the entire Ile de France region.

The scenery includes coverage of aerial images and high-resolution terrain mesh, thousands of VFR landmarks, aeronautical obstaclesA and remarkable and buildings, several million buildings and trees and three highly detailed airports.

The new VFR Regional series was designed and developped to provide VFR flight an environment as realistic as possible. It is the result of years of experience and practice in flight simulation and 3D modeling.

Technical Specifications

Paris-Ile de France region depicted in complete detail.

Ground textures from 0.25 to 1.60 meter/pixel resolution from IGN aerial photography reworked for an optimal visual rendering.

Ultra HD mesh 4.75 meters resolution over the entire scenery.

Obstacles and VFR landmarks modeled on the entire scenery including the official SIA database (antennas, towers, water towers, wind turbines, various constructions ...).

Thousands of objects and POI buildings integrated into the environment (churches, power plants, silos, castles, industrial tanks, bridges, tolls...).

Lognes, Saint-Cyr and Toussus airports modeled in great details.

CDG, Orly and Le Bourget airports aren't fully modelled as operational airports but runway textures have been flattened and main buildings are featured.

External photo-realistic coverage outside the Paris-Ile de France area for better transition.

Integration of 3D AutomationA® technology allowing multi-million buildings and realistic vegetation areas fitting geographic specifications.

Extremely dense vegetation cultivation from high resolution IGN data.

Full 3D night lighting on the entire scenery.

Geo-referenced data for maximum compatibility with future add-ons installed on the same area.

