Sierrasim Simulation Previews Stewart Int'l Airport

We have finished the environment phase of Stewart International Airport (New York) for now if we concentrate on runways, platforms, terminal, hangars and objects which will have dynamic lights, SODE GSXL2 gates, ground poly detail, high definition textures, objects of Airport, VFR environment, Orbx Open lc North America, Vector and FreeMesh, we are working hard to offer a quality product.

