Skyline Simulations Releases Long Beach

Scenery developer Skyline Simulations have just released Long Beach Airport for X-Plane. A P3D conversion is promised too.

Patience is a virtue! And you were very patient with this! You don't have to be any more!

Long Beach Airport (ICAO: KLGB) is LIVE on our store.

This airport comes with many many features.

This version is for X-Plane, but P3D users rest assured! This is our next P3D conversion.

Many thanks to each an every one of you, who keep the good spirit in the community and the faith in us.

Source

Product Page