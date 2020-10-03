  • AERO Friedrichshafen Postponed

    In a recent Facebook post, Aerosoft has informed readers that the aviation exhibition "AERO" in Friedrichshafen will be rescheduled due to the Corona Virus.

    We feel sorry to inform you that the aviation exhibition "AERO" in Friedrichshafen is now one of the indirect victims of the Corona Virus. Due to the current developments, the organizers had made a decision: The AERO will not take place from 1st to 4th of April 2020, but will be rescheduled to an indefinite date. As soon as we get more information about the new date etc. we will inform you. If you have any questions about the tickets, hotels etc. have a look at the official web site of the AERO.

    Source
    AERO Web Site

