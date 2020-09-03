Virtavia - EC-121K Warning Star For P3D v4.5

Designed from the outset as an early-warning aircraft, the WV-2 was officially named "Warning Star" although "Willy Victor" became the more common name. The original C-69 which became the prototype model for the 1049 Super Constellation, was also used for the prototype of the WV-2. The PO-1W/WV-1 tested the electronic equipment to be used on the WV-2s. In 1962 the WV-2s became EC-121Ks. This was followed by many designation changes due to aircraft modifications. In August 1964, the Tonkin Gulf Incident caused VW-1, the "Early Warning Squadron" to be tasked with daily airborne early warning coverage in support of combat operations in Vietnam. Bases were initially set up at Sangley Point, Phillippines and later moved to Chu Lai, South Vietnam and later Danang.

Features

PBR materials used throughout

'3D' constructed gauges used throughout

324 custom animations

Cockpit is optimized for VR use, fully tested

Switch click and other custom cockpit sounds

High quality Skysong Soundworks sound set

Cockpit features authentic representations of both Pilot, Copilot and Flight Engineer stations

8K liveries, 4K VC textures

Custom engine startup smoke effect

Togglable crew figures

Illustrated 37-page user manual in PDF format

Photoshop paint kit files provided

Note - No 2D panel is provided.

Purchase Virtavia - EC-121K Warning Star For P3D v4.5