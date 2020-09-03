  • AFS-design - Airbus Collection - Emirates v2

    by
    Nels_Anderson
    Published on 03-09-2020 03:56 PM  Number of Views: 2  
    0 Comments

    AFS-design - Airbus Collection - Emirates v2

    AFS-design brings an excellent package of "Airbus Collection - Emirates" v2 that contains the following models:

    • Airbus A330 - 200
    • Airbus A330 - 300
    • Airbus A340 - 200
    • Airbus A340 - 300
    • Airbus A340 - 500
    • Airbus A340 - 600
    • Airbus A330 cabin interior model
    • Airbus A350
    • Airbus A380
    • Airbus A380F
    • Airbus A380 cabin interior model

    AFS-design - Airbus Collection - Emirates v2

    These Models All Have The Following Features

    • Detailed external and internal model including virtual cockpit with a friendly co-pilot
    • Animations in the external model: flaps, slats, spoilers, three cabin doors and two hatches, landing gear
    • Extensive lighting effects of windows and exterior lighting
    • Exterior lighting: beacon, strobes, nav, landing and taxi lights
    • Virtual Cockpit: panel light, window reflections, highly detailed, including avionics for radio navigation
    • Panel with FMC (Flight Management Computer) and GPS (Global Positioning System)
    • Engine thrust reverser including animation and realistic flight dynamics
    • All models with ATC-ID sign in the cockpit and exterior models
    • New textures (1024*1024 px) with specular shine, night lighting and Alpha technology
    • Record sound of original Rolls Royce Trent 900 engines
    • Gangway stairs and logolight in the new A320neo

    AFS-design - Airbus Collection - Emirates v2 cockpit

    All Models Have A Fully Functional Cockpit

    • 2 Primary Flight Displays and 2 Multi Function Displays
    • 2 switchable EICAS Displays
    • EICAS Displays: FUEL, ENGINE, DOORs, MAP
    • Center console with FMC, radio controls with transponders, trim wheel, throttle and engine control
    • Upper panel with about 100 real deposited switches
    • "Seatbelt" and "No-Smoking" sign with acoustic sound
    • Autopilot features: ILS, FD, ALT, VS, HDG, NAV, SPeeD, Mach, Loc, Autothrottle/ Master, QNH

    AFS-design - Airbus Collection - Emirates v2

    FMC (Flight Management Computer)

    • New FMC for the Airbus A320 Family
    • 15 different menus
    • Gauge of miscellaneous flight parameters
    • Use of flight plan
    • Calculation of courses analogical wind, high-level and aerodrome of destination
    • Follow of waypoints
    • Course gauge and auto pilot control

    Purchase AFS-design - Airbus Collection - Emirates v2

    1. Categories:
    2. FSX,
    3. HN,
    4. 2020

  • Tag Cloud

    737 747 747 classic a2a a2a simulations active sky aeroplane heaven aerosoft afs-design airbus app atc beechcraft boeing boeing 747 bristol c-47 canadian xpress carenado cessna chicago dcs dcs world drzewiecki drzewiecki design duchess florida fly-in fsdg fsx gaya helicopter hifi technologies just flight laminar research lionheart creations mfs microsoft milviz msfs orbx over your head prod p3d4 pa-38 piper pmdg polymerman prepar3d quick look rex rolling cumulus sale taburet tomahawk traffic global trueearth uk2000 vatsim verticalsim verticalsim studios virtual airlines virtualcol vskylabs washington where in the world x-plane x-plane 11 x-plane mobile xp11 zibo

  • Recent Forum Activity

    DAVIDSTRAKA

    Around the World Leg 15

    Thread Starter: DAVIDSTRAKA

    Bermuda International (TXKF) Bermuda Island, Bermuda to Halifax International (CYHZ) Halifax, Nova Scotia PART 1 The Route:

    Last Post By: DAVIDSTRAKA Today, 04:33 PM Go to last post
    andyjohnston

    Around the World in a B-17

    Thread Starter: andyjohnston

    I've decided to repeat something I did before, I'm going to travel around the world in my trusty B-17. I started from runway 4 at La Guardia in...

    Last Post By: andyjohnston Today, 04:27 PM Go to last post
    flightsimg

    European Airlines Flight 489, Departing Geneva Airport (LSGG), Switzerland

    Thread Starter: flightsimg

    Hi! That was the last leg yesterday for the European Airlines Boeing 737-400. From the Geneva Airport (LSGG), Switzerland, we were ending our day...

    Last Post By: peer01 Today, 04:12 PM Go to last post
    Jim Hall

    Buy or Steam

    Thread Starter: Jim Hall

    Is there an advantage going with Steam over buying the 2020 flight simulator?

    Last Post By: lnuss Today, 03:51 PM Go to last post