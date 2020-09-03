VSKYLABS Announces Dynali H3 EasyFlyer

Looks like VSKYLABS have another new project on the go...this time the small Belgium built Dynali H3 EasyFlyer/Sport.

VSKYLABS passion for ULM helicopters is no secret. The new and upcoming project to join the VSKYLABS ULM helicopter fleet is the Belgian Dynali H3 EasyFlyer/Sport.

Project's official name is: VSKYLABS 'Test-Pilot': Dynali H3 EasyFlyer.

It is a ULM helicopter which serves for various duties, around the world, from crop dusting to light utility and sport flying. It is powered by a Rotax 912 series engine, which was modified by Dynali specifically for the H3, featuring a Dynali-developed fuel injection system. A turbocharged Rotax 914 is also optional.

The H3 is designed to comply with the European class 6 microlight helicopter rules, at a gross weight of 450 kg. It is a side-by-side two seater, featuring an enclosed, bubble canopy cockpit.

The H3 design has evolved and there are two main variants serving, which can be easily distinguished by the different tail design, and other features.

The development road-map for the VSKYLABS H3 project is including the 'EasyFlyer' configuration (which is the one shown in the attached screen shot), and the 'Sport' configuration, which is designed with the newer T-Tail design. The 'Sport' variant will join the project as an update, after the initial release.

The project is featuring a fully equipped Dynali H3 Microlight helicopter, which is designed for use with X-Plane experimental flight model environment. It is also designed for maximum VR experience...as the rest of the VSL projects.

Flight model, handling characteristics, and performance are professionally engineered and tested, extracting X-Plane features to its limits.

Development Notice

The development as a VSKYLABS project for X-Plane was approved by the 'Dynali Helicopter Company' , however it is an independent project which is not affiliated and/or endorsed with/by the 'Dynali Helicopter Company'.

You can read much more about the Dynali H3 helicopter by visiting the 'Dynali Helicopter Company' web site, where there's a lot of information, photos, online manual, etc.

Ultralight Helicopter Manufacturer - Dynali Helicopter Company