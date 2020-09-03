  • SimArc Previews Islamabad Airport

    by
    Nels_Anderson
    Published on 03-09-2020 11:01 AM  Number of Views: 1  
    0 Comments

    SimArc Previews Islamabad Airport

    Scenery developer SimArc has posted some previews of their upcoming Islamabad International Airport for P3D V4.

    Features

    • PBR rain effects
    • PBR textures for Ground polygon
    • Accurate AFCAD making SODE jetways dock to AI possible
    • Animated vehicles on apron
    • Taxiway and Runway lights turn on during low vis and rain (via native SDK features)
    • Security checkpoints
    • SODE animated windsock reacting to wind speed and direction

    SimArc - Islamabad Airport

    SimArc - Islamabad Airport

    Islamabad International Airport is the main international airport serving the Islamabad-Rawalpindi metropolitan area and suburbs. It is 20 km west of the twin cities near the Kashmir Highway and Motorway Interchange. The airport commenced full operations on 3 May 2018, replacing the defunct Benazir Bhutto International Airport which now forms part of the PAF Base Nur Khan. It is one of the largest airports in Pakistan in terms of passenger capacity, capable of serving 9 million passengers every year in its first phase.

    SimArc - Islamabad Airport

    SimArc - Islamabad Airport

    SimArc - Islamabad Airport

    Source

    1. Categories:
    2. HN,
    3. Prepar3D,
    4. 2020

  • Tag Cloud

    737 747 747 classic a2a a2a simulations active sky aeroplane heaven aerosoft afs-design airbus app atc beechcraft boeing boeing 747 bristol c-47 canadian xpress carenado cessna chicago dcs dcs world drzewiecki drzewiecki design duchess florida fly-in fsdg fsx gaya helicopter hifi technologies just flight laminar research lionheart creations mfs microsoft milviz msfs orbx over your head prod p3d4 pa-38 piper pmdg polymerman prepar3d quick look rex rolling cumulus sale taburet tomahawk traffic global trueearth uk2000 vatsim verticalsim verticalsim studios virtual airlines virtualcol vskylabs washington where in the world x-plane x-plane 11 x-plane mobile xp11 zibo

  • Recent Forum Activity

    DAVIDSTRAKA

    Around the World Leg 15

    Thread Starter: DAVIDSTRAKA

    Bermuda International (TXKF) Bermuda Island, Bermuda to Halifax International (CYHZ) Halifax, Nova Scotia PART 1 The Route:

    Last Post By: DAVIDSTRAKA Today, 11:50 AM Go to last post
    ColR1948

    AI Seaplane slight problem.

    Thread Starter: ColR1948

    I setup an ai flight plan for one of my ai seaplanes (Sandringham). I have used this aircraft before and it worked no problem. So now I am using a...

    Last Post By: ColR1948 Today, 11:17 AM Go to last post
    American B777-223ER

    Sure is Pretty

    Thread Starter: American B777-223ER

    Sure is Pretty...Leaving Nuremberg after a refit Hi Fly Malta 9H-TAJ

    Last Post By: pugilist2 Today, 11:15 AM Go to last post
    Prostock

    Dc-10 flap gauge not reading correctly

    Thread Starter: Prostock

    I dl'd the Fed-x DC-10-30F and the Flap Gauge is not reading correctly. I made a similar post a while ago & tried to edit the config as advised in...

    Last Post By: Prostock Today, 10:28 AM Go to last post