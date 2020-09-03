SimArc Previews Islamabad Airport

Scenery developer SimArc has posted some previews of their upcoming Islamabad International Airport for P3D V4.

Features

PBR rain effects

PBR textures for Ground polygon

Accurate AFCAD making SODE jetways dock to AI possible

Animated vehicles on apron

Taxiway and Runway lights turn on during low vis and rain (via native SDK features)

Security checkpoints

SODE animated windsock reacting to wind speed and direction

Islamabad International Airport is the main international airport serving the Islamabad-Rawalpindi metropolitan area and suburbs. It is 20 km west of the twin cities near the Kashmir Highway and Motorway Interchange. The airport commenced full operations on 3 May 2018, replacing the defunct Benazir Bhutto International Airport which now forms part of the PAF Base Nur Khan. It is one of the largest airports in Pakistan in terms of passenger capacity, capable of serving 9 million passengers every year in its first phase.

