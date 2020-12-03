Review: Canada4XPlane - CYQB Quebec City Int'l

Quebec City Int'l Airport Publisher: Canada4XPlane Review Author:

Jennifer Kimball Suggested Price:

$20.99

Introduction

Also known as Jean Lesage International Airport, Quebec City Jean Lesage International Airport is the main airport serving the Canadian city of Quebec. It was established in 1939 as a training facility for air observers and saw its first flight on September 11, 1941. It is now the eleventh busiest airport in Canada--there were 1,670,880 passengers and 121,680 aircraft movements in the year 2017 alone.

CYQB is a picturesque airport surrounded by pine trees, city, and for a good portion of the year, lots of snow. It's a great destination for pilots looking to explore Canada, and a beautiful area over which to fly. Let's take a look at Canada4XPlane's highly detailed scenery package created for X-Plane 11.

First Look

Upon loading the scenery for the first time, I was immediately impressed by the ground textures, 3D volumetric grass, and highly detailed parking lots. It gave the feel of a bustling airport situated in a large city, just like the real thing. The modeling on the buildings including the terminal and control tower is detailed and nicely textured, and the placement of the objects is very well done and accurate. Details are everywhere--ground crew, cones, etc. are placed where one would expect them to be placed at a real airport. So far, this airport has a very immersive and "real life" feel. I've done a lot of work making custom scenery for my own personal use over the past five years and I know how difficult it is to get an airport to feel like a real airport and not just a staged diorama, and I was very excited to see that Canada4XPlane nailed it.

Ground Textures

The ground textures at CYQB are very nice. The aprons, grass and parking lots feature highly detailed ground textures that are beautiful both up close and from the air. Time was taken to add detail even around the fences, including tufts of grass and dirt where it should be. The only issue I had was in a few areas where some of the lines and taxiways were a little "jagged" here and there, but it's not prominent and doesn't detract from the experience. The pavement even appears to reflect the sun from certain angles, and the grass looks phenomenal, especially approaching the runways. The way the textures surround the runways gives an extremely real feel coming in on final approach.