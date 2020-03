Just Flight - More Previews of 747 Classic

Our 747 Classic will come with plenty of content including custom ground equipment to service your 747-100, 200 and 200F.

These screenshots show the air stairs, cargo and baggage loaders, catering and special service loaders, GPU and pushback truck which all can be controlled independently via a dedicated 2D panel. The panel can also be used to control the cabin, cargo, service and escape doors.

