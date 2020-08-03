Canadian Xpress March Fly-In - March Break Vacation

Telluride Regional Airport (KTEX) is a public airport six miles west of Telluride, in San Miguel County, Colorado. It is owned by the Telluride Regional Airport Authority. At an elevation of 9,078 feet (2,767 meters) above sea level, it is the highest commercial airport in North America with scheduled passenger flights.

Canadian Xpress would like to invite all pilots to join us Saturday, March 28th at 10h00edt (14h00z) and 21h00edt (Sunday 01h00z) for our March 2020 fly-in where we will fly from Jackson Hole (KJAC) to Telluride (KTEX).

This is an open invitation to all pilots and virtual airlines no matter what your flying experience to attend this Canadian Xpress sponsored event that will be flown on the VATSIM network.

One lucky Canadian Xpress pilot (staff included) will win and Real Flight Shop product (Maximum $50.00 USD).

More information regarding this event including charts and optional add-on scenery can be viewed visiting the Monthly Fly-In page under Events on our web site

