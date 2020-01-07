Technobrain - Yao Airport/Osaka City

Yao Airport is the most famous airfield for general aviation in Japan, like Meigs Field Airport in Chicago. It has a cross runway and JGSDF, as well as a variety of aircraft fly here. Examples are private aircraft, the media, and aircraft involved in disaster prevention. This addition covers Yao Airport and the vast surrounding Osaka city area from Yamato river in the south, to the Approach Course of Osaka Int'l Airport (Itami Airport) in the north.
The perfectly reproduced Osaka city includes famous landmarks such as Osaka Castle, Nanko area where the Osaka Summit was held, Abeno Harukas, as well as the site of Japan World Expo Osaka 1970, and the full extent of Japan's second largest metropolis with its densely packed buildings and residential areas.
Features
- Extremely realistic airport
- Excellent night techniques, realistic runway lighting according to official documents of the airport
- Pseudo shadows
- Add general aviation AI traffic
- Add landmark buildings
- Add enhanced ground texture and autogen buildings and vegetation
- Road traffic
- Add dynamic lighting to all apron lights. P3DV4 only (User option)
- Version for FSX/FSX SE/P3Dv2/P3Dv3/P3Dv4
- Functionality verified: Orbx FTX Global BASE Pack ver.1.40 *1
- Much more...