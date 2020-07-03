Flyt Simulations - C16 Frasca Field

Frasca Field is a privately owned public use airport located at the northern edge of Urbana in Champaign County, Illinois, USA. It is owned by Frasca Air Service, which also serves as the fixed-base operator (FBO).

The airport is the site of Frasca International headquarters, a North American manufacturer of flight simulation training devices, with over 2600 training devices delivered in approximately 70 countries throughout the world. Frasca International was founded in Champaign - Illinois, in 1958 by Rudy Frasca. The Frasca flight simulators are used in all segments of the aviation industry.

The FBO also houses Frasca Air Museum, which includes over 30 aircrafts and Rudy's collection of WWII aircraft. It is located on US Route 45 and accessible via I-74 exit 184 heading North, on the opposite side of the city from Willard Airport and is typically favored by private and corporate operators.

Features

Ultra-detailed rendition of Frasca Field

Full PBR integration for all objects

Highly detailed textures

Hand-painted ground textures

Realistic night lighting

Hand-placed and custom made vegetation

