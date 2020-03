MK-Studios Announces Akureyri Airport

Say hello to Akureyri (BIAR). The airport with one of the most demanding approaches in the Europe. It will be included in Keflavik package at no additional cost as a present from us.

Runway 01 with 5.3° GS path, or runway 19 with 3.45° GS both with offset.

The runway length is 2400 m which allows you to go there with both turboprops and jets. Since Keflavik is known for its difficult weather conditions it may be a great alternate airport.

